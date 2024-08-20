Smart Glass Market to Exceed Valuation of USD 14.56 billion by 2031

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Smart Glass Market size was valued at USD 5.42 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 5.98 billion in 2023 to USD 14.56 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period (2024-2031).

Smart glass market is anticipated to display remarkable progress driven by advances and growing demand for energy-efficient services in the transportation and construction industry. Being used in a wider range of sectors, smart glasses are also gaining popularity and explosive demand in power generation, aerospace, and automotive industries.

Sustainability Initiatives by Governments and Businesses to Fuel the Market

Growing inclination towards sustainability is notably fueling the market. These glasses remarkably decrease power consumption in houses and buildings by better control on light and heat transmission, which lessens the need for artificial lighting and air conditioning. Most businesses and governments are identifying ecological advantages of smart glass and are actively spending for wide acceptance and adoption. For example, at present, smart glass is today being used as a staple in green construction, which helps in achieving LEED certification.

Demand for Smart Glass by the Automotive Sector to Boom over 4-5 years

Growing urban population is expected to increase in the coming years, which will propel demand for smart glasses in several construction projects in the future. Also, there are several research and developments and advancements seen in smart glasses like growing use of technologies namely, suspended particle devices, electrochromic, and liquid crystal. This will lead to more cost-effective and competent solutions, thus increasing the use areas. Moreover, mounting demand from the automotive sector is aiding the launch of energy-efficient and smart vehicles.

The following are the key Smart Glass Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

Integration of AI and AR to Enhance Information Display in Real-Time

The amalgamation of artificial intelligence and augmented reality in smart glass is ready to offer a wonderful experience to consumers. Augmented reality offers more digital elements, overlapping data onto the natural surroundings in a unified and spontaneous way. Artificial intelligence improves this by giving situational awareness, enabling smart glasses to comprehend and foresee consumers’ needs depending on their emotional state, behavior, and environment.

Integration with Other Smart Tools to Bring in More Relaxed Lifestyle over Next 10 years

One key feature of improved smart glasses is their competency to assimilate with several other smart tools. Precisely, smart glasses can better synchronize with smart watches, smartphones, and smart home devices using Bluetooth connectivity. This interlinked ecology improves smart glass’ use, allowing consumers to switch different devices directly from their smart glasses. It may include tasks like controlling smart home devices, play or pause a song on the track, and more. For the new tech-savvy generation, this will emerge as an indispensable tool.

Latest Headlines and Headlights

In May 2023: Gentex Corporation, a digital vision supplier, dimmable glass, connected car, and fire protection solutions announced its agreement closure with ADASKY as the angel investor in a Series B financing round. It also established an engineering, commercial, and production alliance to bring proprietary solutions of ADASKY to the market.

In May 2024: Corning Incorporated, a prominent materials science innovator, unveiled its new Digital & IT Hub, a (GCC) Global Capability Center in Pune City. The hub will be an innovative digital talent, assisting Corning take care of the future technology roles and back the organization’s growth both globally and regionally.

In January 2024: OrCam released the novel ‘Just Ask’ smart magnifier technology for OrCam Read 3 device, its famous offering. The feature ‘Just Ask’ on OrCam Read 3 is a ground-breaking jump in assistive reading service that is specially customized for people suffering from reading challenges or visual impairments.

In January 2024: Gauzy Ltd. an integrated vision and light control organization, unveiled (ADAS) and superior smart glass technologies, (CMS) Camera Monitor Systems at CES 2024. The company demonstrated the conjunction of excellence and innovation.

Smart Glasses Offerings Will Add More Capabilities for Better Future

Looking forward, smart glass’ future is not only promising exciting innovations but also making the best use of technology. Developers are constantly engaged in pushing boundaries for what more is possible while resolving challenges like user interface, privacy, and battery life. Having said this, smart glasses will grow more integrated into human lives, blending digital and physical worlds smoothly. More and more explorations and competences of smart glass are hinting that the future is not near but is already here.

