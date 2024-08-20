"Breaking Boundaries" Soars: Rhythmic Gymnastics Documentary Captivates Audiences on US Tour

"Breaking Boundaries" at Culture Vulture

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArtMattan Films proudly announces the continued success of "Breaking Boundaries," the groundbreaking documentary that's winning hearts across America. After screenings in Washington DC and Los Angeles, this inspiring film is set to grace the screens of Santa Fe's Center for Contemporary Arts "Breaking Boundaries" chronicles the extraordinary journey of Nastasya Generalova, a talented Black Californian teenager of African-American and Russian descent. The film follows Nastasya's relentless pursuit to become the first African-American rhythmic gymnast to compete in the Olympic Games.The Los Angeles premiere at Laemmle Theaters, part of the esteemed Laemmle Culture Vulture program , drew enthusiastic crowds. Audiences were moved by Nastasya's remarkable talent and unwavering determination, both in her sport and in life.UPCOMING SCREENINGS• Where: Center for Contemporary Arts, Santa Fe• When: August 23-28, 2024• Tickets: https://ccasantafe.org/event/breaking-boundaries ABOUT THE FILM:Directed by Dina Burlis, this powerful documentary showcases Nastasya's rigorous training, her mother's steadfast support, and the challenges she faces in pursuit of her Olympic dream. Burlis states, "I am a strong believer in the power of inspiring stories, and this film is one of them. It will inspire not only athletes but girls and women everywhere to think big!"For press inquiries, interviews, and screener requests, please contact:Diarah N'Daw-Spech, ArtMattan FilmsTel: (212) 864-1760 | Email: Info@africanfilm.comABOUT ARTMATTAN FILMSCelebrating 32 years of excellence in 2024, ArtMattan Films continues its mission of bringing diverse, quality films about the global experiences of people of color to US audiences. Our impressive catalog includes acclaimed titles such as "Kirikou and the Sorceress," "The Last Tree," and "Dancing the Twist in Bamako."Discover more at www.AfricanFilm.com

"Breaking Boundaries" Trailer