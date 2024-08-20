Skool Dogs Partners with the Franklin Road Academy to Enhance Safety with Specialized K9

Franklin Road Academy Welcomes K9 Tucker, a Skool Dogs-Trained K9, to Enhance Campus Safety and Community Confidence

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skool Dogs, the only school-based active threat canine response provider in the nation, is proud to announce the addition of K9 Tucker, a highly trained response canine, to Franklin Road Academy in Nashville, TN. This initiative aims to protect students, staff, and visitors by enhancing security measures with specialized canine capabilities.

Skool Dogs Inc.

K9 Tucker, a specially trained canine, will now be a part of the everyday life at Franklin Road Academy, providing not just security but also a sense of safety and companionship to the school community. Skool Dogs canines like K9 Tucker are known for their unique training that enables them to detect the scent of firearms and ammunition, offering early warnings to prevent potential threats and responding to emergency situations.

K9 Tucker's presence at Franklin Road Academy represents Skool Dogs' commitment to keeping our children safe in sensitive environments such as schools. These canines are not only trained to respond swiftly to threats but are also socialized to integrate seamlessly into school settings, ensuring they are approachable and kid-friendly.

"Introducing K9 Tucker to FRA is a proactive step towards enhancing the safety and security of the FRA Campus," said Brandon Womack, Managing Partner at Skool Dogs. "Now, more than ever, it is crucial to adopt innovative and effective measures to safeguard our educational institutions."

"The addition of K9 Tucker to our security team reflects our ongoing efforts to provide the safest learning environment possible for our students and faculty. At Franklin Road Academy, our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students and community," said Sean Casey, Head of School. "Our strategic partnership with Skool Dogs, is the latest enhancement to our ongoing safety and security efforts on campus. It is an investment in the future and one we take very seriously."

Visit Skool Dogs website at https://www.skooldogs.com/ for more information.

Media Contact:

Brandon Womack

Skool Dogs, Inc.

Brandon@skooldogs.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e33becd-c575-4e70-a4fb-68ab1ac44650