Elevated Living Introduces Digital Rewards to Boost Resident Retention

Chicago based PropTech leader launches a digital gift card system to boost resident engagement and streamline rent concessions for property managers.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevated Living, a leading provider of technology solutions for Class A multifamily communities across the United States, is excited to announce the launch of its digital rewards platform. The system empowers property managers to create, send, and track digital gift cards effortlessly, revolutionizing the way they engage, retain, and reward residents throughout their entire tenancy.

Konrad Koczwara, CEO and Founder of Elevated Living, stated, "We understand the challenges property management and pricing teams face when tracking and managing ever-changing rent concessions. Our digital rewards platform offers a tangible solution, allowing managers to introduce a rewarding experience for residents from the moment they sign a lease, through their entire stay, and right up to the renewal process."

The digital rewards platform streamlines the process of sending gift cards, making it simple, quick, and hassle-free. By loading funds into their account, property managers can choose from a wide range of gift card options, including external gift cards and custom amenities & services gift cards, tailoring the experience to their residents' preferences at every stage of their tenancy.

One of the platform's key features is its ability to serve as a form of rent concession. Instead of navigating complex concession management or struggling to implement consistent retention strategies, property managers can now utilize gift cards to reward residents at key touchpoints – from move-in to lease milestones to renewal offers – fostering long-term loyalty and satisfaction. This approach not only simplifies the process for management teams but also delivers joy and convenience to residents with just a few clicks, enhancing the overall living experience and encouraging lease renewals.

This innovative approach not only simplifies the process for management teams, but also delivers joy and convenience to residents with just a few clicks.

Key Features of the Digital Gift Card Management System:

1. Load Money into Your Account: Property managers can securely add funds to their account, ensuring they have the resources available to send gift cards effortlessly.

2. Choose a Recipient: The platform allows for easy selection of recipients, enabling property managers to personalize the reward experience for each resident.

3. Pick the Perfect Gift Card: Elevated Living offers a wide range of gift card options, including external gift cards and custom amenities & services gift cards. This flexibility allows managers to cater to the diverse preferences of their residents.

4. Send the Gift Card Effortlessly: The platform makes it simple, quick, and hassle-free to send digital gift cards. With just a few clicks, property managers can deliver joy and convenience to their residents, elevating their satisfaction.

5. Monitor Your Success: The system provides robust tracking capabilities, allowing property managers to monitor the performance of their gift cards. Managers can analyze valuable data to enhance resident engagement and receive instant updates on sent and redeemed gift cards.

Koczwara added, "Our digital rewards platform enables property managers to create comprehensive loyalty programs that resonate with residents throughout their entire journey with the community. Whether it's a welcome gift upon lease signing, a surprise reward for prompt rent payments, or an incentive attached to a renewal offer, our system makes it easy to implement these touchpoints and track their effectiveness."

Elevated Living's commitment to enhancing the resident experience has been recognized industry-wide, with the company winning gold in Multi-Housing News' 2021 Excellence Awards and achieving over 100 percent growth in 2021. By combining technology with human-powered hospitality, Elevated Living aims to be the best solution for luxury communities nationwide.

"Our vision is to create a future where a single solution powers buildings and services," added Koczwara. "The introduction of our digital rewards platform is a significant step towards that goal, enabling property managers to elevate resident satisfaction, streamline their operations, and create a loyalty loop that begins with lease signing and continues through each renewal cycle."

To learn more about Elevated Living's digital rewards platform and how it can transform your resident engagement strategy, schedule a demo here or call +13126004968.

###

About Elevated Living

Elevated Living (https://www.elevatedliving.com/about-us) is a full-service ecosystem built for modern Class A communities. We combine technology with human-powered hospitality to elevate the resident experience.

We believe residents should not have to download a dozen different apps to take advantage of services offered within their community. In communities powered by Elevated Living, residents are provided a single branded "building" app that combines traditional building operations with modern concierge services. From submitting work orders to signing up for fitness classes, to booking a housekeeper - Elevated Living is your all-in-one technology and services partner.

Modern Class multifamily buildings rely on Elevated Living’s exclusive branded software and personalized services to showcase lifestyle amenities.

Contact Details

1319 N Larrabee Street

Chicago, IL 60610

United States

Note to Editors

• Elevated Living is a leading provider of technology solutions for Class A multifamily communities across the United States.

• The company's resident app offers a variety of features that benefit both residents and property managers.

• Elevated Living's resident app is a valuable tool for property owners and managers looking to create a vibrant and healthy community.

• For more details on the company's services and its impact on the industry, please refer to the provided contact information.

End of Press Release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.