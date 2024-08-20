PHILIPPINES, August 20 - Press Release

August 20, 2024 Opening Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva

Hearing of the Committee on Labor, Employment, and Human Resources Development

Tuesday, 20 August 2024 Our esteemed colleagues and resource persons, ladies and gentlemen: Isang mapagpalang araw po sa ating lahat. One of the many lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic is the importance of adaptability and foresight in our laws and policies. With the ever changing nature of the world of work and the vulnerability of our country to natural and man-made disasters, we cannot emphasize enough the need to cover all our bases. Ang dalawang panukalang batas na ating tatalakayin ngayong araw ay naglalayong gawing permanente ang TUPAD Program ng DOLE, at mabigyan ng proteksyon ang ating freelancers. Ang parehong panukalang batas na ito ang inaasahan nating magpapalalim sa pagtugon natin sa pangangailangan at kapakanan ng mga displaced, marginalized, at vulnerable na mga manggagawa at kanilang mga pamilya. We have made significant strides in our road to recovery from the pandemic. Pero marami pa rin po sa ating mga kababayan ang hindi pa tuluyang nakakabangon. Nariyan pa rin ang banta ng COVID-19 at kahapon nga lamang ay naitala ang unang kaso sa bansa ng mpox, na isa na ngayong global health emergency. Bukod dito, taon-taon tayong sinusubok ng bagyo, lindol, at iba pang kalamidad. Noong 2022 lang, nasa 232 natural extreme events (katulad ng bagyo at lindol) at 353 human-induced disasters (katulad ng sunog at mga aksidente) ang naka- apekto sa milyon-milyong mga pamilyang Pilipino. Maraming Pilipino sa iba't-ibang parte ng mundo ang apektado rin ng giyera at mga sakuna. Sa tuwing may ganitong mga pangyayari, marami sa ating mga kababayan ang apektado ang kabuhayan, nawawalan ng trabaho, at lalo pang nalulugmok sa kahirapan. Assistance to get them back on their feet with dignity, other than relief goods and food at the evacuation centers, or bringing them home for free from overseas without addressing income insecurity, must therefore be strengthened and enhanced. Noong pandemya, nakita nating sadyang maabilidad at matatag ang manggagawang Pilipino - lalo pang umusbong ang gig economy at dumami ang freelancers sa bansa. Even before the pandemic, the Philippines was the 6th fastest growing gig economy in the world. Hindi po ito kataka-taka dahil madaming advantage ang ganitong work set-up katulad ng flexibility sa oras ng trabaho at convenience ng work-from- home arrangements. Despite these however, work in the gig economy has proven to be inherently precarious because of the seasonality of task. Freelancers do not enjoy social protection and other related benefits that are usually provided to formally employed workers. In order to keep up with the changes in demand and the requirements of freelance work, freelancers often spend for their own trainings. As emphasized by former DOLE Secretary Bello during the hearing on the bill last Congress, freelancers have zero protection under the Labor Code because of the absence of an employer-employee relationship. We deem it urgent therefore to address these gaps in our labor laws and lay out the minimum rights of freelancers, including the right to just compensation, right to safe and healthy working conditions, right to self- organize and collectively bargain, and right to education and skills training, among others. With these said, we look forward to having a fruitful discussion. Considered in today's hearing are the following bills: 1) Senate Bill Nos. 132 and 2087 on TUPAD, filed by this representation and Senator Mark Villar, respectively; and 2) Senate Bill Nos. 45, 136, 945, 1275, 1373, 1419, 1998, 2006, and 2107 on Freelancers Protection, filed by Senators Estrada, this representation, Gatchalian, Tolentino, Hontiveros, Revilla Jr., Lapid, Ejercito, and Go, respectively. Thank you and may God bless us all.