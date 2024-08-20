Employment and Labour hosts Advocacy Seminar for Commercial Fishing Sector in George, 22 Aug

The Department of Employment & Labour in association with the International Labour Organization (ILO) are hosting a Joint Advocacy Seminar for the Commercial Fishing Sector on 22 August 2024 in George.

The aim of this Advocacy Seminar is to highlight employment and labour legislation that are applicable to all workers with specific reference to workers in the Commercial Fishing Sector. The rights and entitlements of workers as well as the duties and obligations of employers would be discussed.

Labour legislation such as the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, National Minimum Wage Act, Unemployment Insurance Act, Compensation for Occupational Injuries & Diseases Act among others would be highlighted thereat.

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) would also present on the procedure to be adopted in the dispute resolution process.

The media is invited to attend and cover the seminar which are scheduled to take place as follows:

Date: Thursday, 22 August 2024

Time: 9h00 - 13h00

Venue: Fancourt Hotel, 1 Montagu Street, Blanco, George

For media enquiries, please contact:

Jason Lloyd

Provincial Communication Officer: Western Cape

Cell: 082 728 5476

E-mail: Jason.Lloyd@labour.gov.za

