Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,224 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,265 in the last 365 days.

Employment and Labour hosts Advocacy Seminar for Commercial Fishing Sector in George, 22 Aug

The Department of Employment & Labour in association with the International Labour Organization (ILO) are hosting a Joint Advocacy Seminar for the Commercial Fishing Sector on 22 August 2024 in George.

The aim of this Advocacy Seminar is to highlight employment and labour legislation that are applicable to all workers with specific reference to workers in the Commercial Fishing Sector. The rights and entitlements of workers as well as the duties and obligations of employers would be discussed.

Labour legislation such as the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, National Minimum Wage Act, Unemployment Insurance Act, Compensation for Occupational Injuries & Diseases Act among others would be highlighted thereat.

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) would also present on the procedure to be adopted in the dispute resolution process.

The media is invited to attend and cover the seminar which are scheduled to take place as follows:

Date:   Thursday, 22 August 2024 
Time:   9h00 - 13h00 
Venue:  Fancourt Hotel, 1 Montagu Street, Blanco, George

For media enquiries, please contact:

Jason Lloyd 
Provincial Communication Officer: Western Cape 
Cell: 082 728 5476
E-mail: Jason.Lloyd@labour.gov.za   
 

You just read:

Employment and Labour hosts Advocacy Seminar for Commercial Fishing Sector in George, 22 Aug

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more