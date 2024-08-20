Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS) Board Global Market 2024 To Reach $10.3 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 4.6%

Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS) Board Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The solid bleached sulfate (SBS) board market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $10.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The solid bleached sulfate (SBS) board market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.22 billion in 2023 to $8.59 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in consumer goods industries, rise of quick service restaurants, rise of shelf-ready packaging in retail, growing consumer awareness about health and hygiene, and expansion of the personal care industry.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The solid bleached sulfate (SBS) board market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $10.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased focus on packaging innovation in electronics, balancing high-quality features with cost-effectiveness, companies are investing in research and development to innovate and improve SBS board properties, recyclable and compostable coatings, and improvements in food safety standards.

Growth Driver Of The Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS) Board Market

The packaging industry is expected to propel the solid bleached sulfate (SBS) board market growth going forward. The packaging industry is the sector involved in designing, manufacturing, and supplying materials used to enclose and protect products for distribution, storage, sale, and use. E-commerce expansion has dramatically increased demand for shipping and protective packaging. Consumer preferences for convenience and on-the-go products drive innovation in single-serve and portable packaging designs. Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS) board supports the packaging industry by offering high printability and visual appeal, superior strength and durability, versatile applications, eco-friendly and recyclable properties, and enhanced barrier properties, making it an ideal choice for protecting and marketing a wide range of products

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the solid bleached sulfate (SBS) board market include WestRock Company, International Paper Company, Stora Enso, Smurfit Kappa, Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK).

Major companies operating in the solid bleached sulfate (SBS) board market are prioritizing the creation of sustainable products in response to rising consumer and regulatory expectations for eco-friendly packaging solutions. A sustainable cup is a cup or container designed to minimize environmental impact using eco-friendly materials or reusable designs.

Segments:

1) By Product: Solid Bleached Sulfate C1S, Solid Bleached Sulfate C2S

2) By Category: Coated, Uncoated

3) By Application: Folding Carton, Cup And Plate, Liquid Packaging, Other Applications

4) By End-Use: Food Packaging, Cosmetic Packaging, Pharmaceutical Packaging, Graphical Use, Electronics Packaging, Other End-Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the solid bleached sulfate (SBS) board market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the solid bleached sulfate (SBS) board market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS) Board Market Definition

Solid bleached sulfate (SBS) Board is a high-quality paperboard made from bleached virgin wood pulp, providing a smooth, white surface perfect for printing and packaging. It is recognized for its strength, stiffness, and excellent printability, making it ideal for premium packaging, retail boxes, and food contact applications. SBS board's smooth and white surface ensures vibrant and high-quality printing results, making it a preferred choice for luxury product packaging.

Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS) Board Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS) Board Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on solid bleached sulfate (SBS) board market size, solid bleached sulfate (SBS) board market drivers and trends, solid bleached sulfate (SBS) board market major players, solid bleached sulfate (SBS) board competitors' revenues, solid bleached sulfate (SBS) board market positioning, and solid bleached sulfate (SBS) board market growth across geographies. The solid bleached sulfate (SBS) board market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

