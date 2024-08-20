Police thank road users in Auki for following traffic rules during the 41st second appointed day celebration

A traffic officer closely looking after the traffic road in Auki during the event

The National Traffic Department (NTD) of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) have thanked the road users in Auki township for following traffic rules during the 41st second appointed day celebration.During the whole event in Auki, there were no major issues during the escort of high-level dignitaries in Auki.Drivers, vehicle owners and pedestrians adhere to traffic rules which really help officers doing the escort much easier to manage movements in the township with our dignitaries.During the mini trade show to the actual 41st second appointed day on the 15 August 2024 there is no traffic incident which our road users must commended for.Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province, Chief Superintendent Tex Tafoa said, “Good that our people comply with our traffic rules because soon Auki township will be tar seal.”PPC Tafoa said, “This is the kind of attitude we would like to see during major events in the future. Our traffic officers are doing their job to make sure our road is safe and we too must play our part on our roads.”Chief Superintendent Tafoa said, “During the day our traffic officers escort high delegation to some of the sites close to Auki town and there are no traffic issues that disturb their movements which I must give a thumbs up for the road users.”

