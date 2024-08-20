202 UXOs safely remove from a school in Honiara

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Department (EODD) of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) have safely removed 202 Unexploded Ordnance (UXOs) at St. Nicholas School today (20 August 2024).

The removal came about when the school discovered the stockpile of US projectiles in front of a staff house when they dug a hole for sewage.

Acting Director of the RSIPF EODD, Inspector Clifford Tunuki said, “A total of 200 plus US projectiles has been removed to a safe location at Hell’s Point with the support of the Australian Defense Force and now waiting for safe destruction.”

Inspector Tunuki said, “Now the vicinity is safe for school to do its business and parents and guardians are encouraged to bring their children to school now that all the UXOs safely move out from the school.”

Director Tunuki said, “This incident really is an eye opener for schools, domestic and commercial houses for them to think heavily about site inspection for UXOs before they start erecting buildings.”

Mr. Tunuki said, “I appeal to all of us when we see anything that looks suspicious like a bomb please report them to EODD on phone 7495215 or call the police free toll line on phone 999.

St. Nicholas Anglican College confirmed to police that the school will continue to be closed and resume classes on 22 August 2024.

//End//

EODD officers work as team to remove the UXOs

EODD officers remove UXOs

EODD officers pass on a UXO to officers for storage a safer location for transportation

EODD officers dig for the UXOs during the operation for the safe removal of the UXOs

EODD officer work out how to remove US projectiles