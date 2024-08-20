PHILIPPINES, August 20 - Press Release

August 19, 2024 Bong Go emphasizes solidarity with fellow Davaoeños and expresses gratitude to Duterte Family during Kadayawan Festival As the Kadayawan Festival unfolds in Davao City, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go emphasized the importance of unity among Davaoeños, urging them to stand together in the face of challenges and to continue working towards a brighter and safer future for the city and the entire country. Personally joining the festivities at San Pedro Square on Sunday, the senator took the opportunity to emphasize the power of solidarity and the role it plays in the ongoing progress of Davao City. Go also expressed his profound gratitude and unwavering support for the Duterte family, whose leadership has left an indelible mark on Davao City and the entire nation. "Nais kong iparating ang aking taos-pusong pasasalamat kay dating Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte, Vice President Sara Duterte, Congressman Paolo Duterte, at Davao City Mayor Sebastian 'Baste' Duterte. Ang inyong dedikasyon at serbisyo sa Davao ay hindi lamang nagdulot ng positibong pagbabago sa ating lungsod kundi pati na rin sa buong bansa. Maraming salamat po sa lahat ng inyong nagawa at patuloy na serbisyo para sa ating bayan," Go expressed. In his message, Go also highlighted the resilience and enduring spirit of Davao City and its people, which continues to thrive amidst various challenges. "Happy Kadayawan, Davao! Ito po ay pagkakataon para ipakita natin ang ating kultura at ipagdiwang ang ating pagkakaisa," he said. Go said that the unity of the people of Davao is key to overcoming challenges and achieving lasting progress. He reminded everyone that the Kadayawan Festival, while a time of joy and celebration, is also a moment to reflect on the collective responsibility to protect and uplift their community and ensure that no one is left behind. "Ang Kadayawan ay hindi lamang selebrasyon ng ating kultura, ito rin ay isang pagkakataon upang ipakita sa buong bansa at sa mundo na ang mga Davaoeño ay nagkakaisa sa kabila ng lahat ng hamon," he added. The Kadayawan Festival, known for its colorful parades, lively street dances, and the showcasing of indigenous art and culture, has always been a beacon of hope and pride for the people of Davao. The festival honors the city's 11 ethnolinguistic groups, celebrating their traditions and contributions to the cultural richness of the region. Reflecting on the history and evolution of Kadayawan, Go noted how the festival has grown from its humble beginnings as a harvest thanksgiving among tribes living near Mt. Apo. "Ang Kadayawan ay nagsimula bilang pasasalamat sa masaganang ani. Ngayon, ito ay isang malaking selebrasyon ng ating pagkakakilanlan bilang mga Davaoeño at bilang isang komunidad," he remarked. As the festival unfolded, Senator Go also praised the diverse offerings of Kadayawan, saying, "Ngayong Kadayawan Festival, nagsilabasan rin ang mga sari-saring prutas sa iba't-ibang kalye ng Davao, lalo na ang tinatawag na King of Fruits na dinadayo pa, ang durian. Mayroon din ang mga makukulay na tribal houses sa Magsaysay Park kung saan pinapamalas ang kagandahan ng kultura at tradisyon ng labing isang ethnic groups na naninirahan sa Davao City." In addition to celebrating the festival, Senator Go also reaffirmed his commitment to supporting initiatives that promote cultural heritage and local tourism. Go highlighted Republic Act 11960, also known as the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Act which he co-sponsored and was one of the authors in the Senate. This law promotes local entrepreneurship and economic development by spotlighting unique products from various towns. The OTOP program fosters national pride in Filipino-made products while providing small-scale producers with avenues to expand their market reach. By focusing on local specialties, the program aims to elevate the livelihood of communities and contribute to the country's overall economic progress. He continued by acknowledging the efforts of the local government and festival organizers, stating, "Nais kong iparating ang aking taos-pusong pasasalamat kay Mayor Sebastian Duterte, Vice Mayor Jay Quitain, mga congressmen, city councilors, department heads, barangay leaders, mga deputy mayors mula sa iba't ibang tribu, at sa lahat ng mga organizers na walang pagod na nagtrabaho upang maging matagumpay ang pagdiriwang na ito. Ang inyong dedikasyon at pagmamalasakit ay tunay na inspirasyon sa amin lahat." "Ang Kadayawan ay simbolo ng ating lakas at pagkakaisa. Patuloy po akong magsusulong ng mga batas na makakatulong sa ating mga komunidad, lalo na sa mga maliliit na negosyo na siyang bumubuhay sa ating ekonomiya," Go assured. The Kadayawan Festival, with its vibrant celebrations and deep cultural significance, not only brings joy to its participants but also serves as a reminder of the rich traditions that make Davao City a truly unique and resilient community. "Bilang inyo namang 'Mr. Malasakit' at kapwa Dabawenyo, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," concluded Go. On the same day, Go also personally addressed the members of Gamma Phi Omicron Fraternity And Sorority during its 58th Founding Anniversary and 37th Biennial National Convention.