PHILIPPINES, August 20 - Press Release

August 18, 2024 Adopted Son of CALABARZON, Bong Go assists in the recovery and rebuilding efforts of fire victims in Rizal, Laguna Known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate brand of public service, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go extends additional support to recovering fire victims in Rizal, Laguna to help them rebuild by dispatching assistance through his Malasakit Team at the Rizal Municipal Hall on Friday, August 16. "Sa mga nasunugan, huwag ho kayong mag-alala. Sabi ko nga sa inyo noon, ang gamit ay nabibili, ang pera ay kikitain, subalit 'yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Pangalagaan at ingatan po natin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat isa," said Go in a message. The eight affected families received essential aid from Go's team such as snacks, shirts, masks, vitamins, basketballs, and volleyballs. Additionally, there was also a recipient of a pair of shoes. Senator Go, in coordination with Mayor Vener Muñoz, also collaborated with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development so that the beneficiaries can avail of financial support through the Integrated Shelter Assistance Program (IDSAP) which he advocated for. This program provides a one-time emergency shelter support (ESS) for households with totally damaged houses to help them rebuild. "Sa ilalim ng programang ito na ating isinulong, mabibigyan ang mga benepisyaryo ng tulong para pambili ng materyales na pampatayo muli ng kanilang mga nasirang bahay," Go explained. Furthermore, Go also highlighted that the Bureau of Fire Protection is currently undergoing a modernization program aimed at enhancing its capabilities and readiness in responding to fire-related incidents. The Republic Act No. 11589, known as the BFP Modernization Act of 2021, was primarily authored and co-sponsored by Go in the Senate. This law establishes a ten-year modernization program for the BFP, which includes acquiring modern fire equipment, recruiting additional firefighters, and providing specialized training, among other improvements. Apart from the relief given, Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, offered further assistance to those who may need medical assistance as he encouraged the public to utilize the Malasakit Centers at the Laguna Provincial Hospital in Sta. Cruz and at the San Pablo City General Hospital. A one-stop shop, the Malasakit Center provides poor and indigent patients convenient access to medical assistance programs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Health (DOH), the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation. Go is the principal author and sponsor of the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. Currently, there are already 166 Malasakit Centers operational nationwide, ready to assist with patients' medical expenses. The Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more or less ten million Filipinos according to the data from DOH. "Ilapit natin ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa ating mga kababayan na higit na nangangailangan. Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go.