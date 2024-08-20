【1+4 strategy to unveil a new chapter for tourism】Second-phase review study begins for Macao Tourism Industry Development Master Plan

MACAU, August 20 - The Macao SAR Government is progressing vigorously with the “1 + 4” development strategy for adequate economic diversification, which, fueled by the array of favorable measures implemented by the Central Government for Macao this year, has opened up a wider landscape of possibilities for Macao’s tourism industry to move forward. In accord with the ever-changing external environment and latest tourism development, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has commissioned a research institution to conduct a second-phase review study on the implementation progress of the Macao Tourism Industry Development Master Plan (referred to as the “Master Plan”). The study will reexamine the new environment, re-clarify the new policies, readjust the new requirements and re-appraise the new trends. An analysis will be conducted upon the current tourism situation and trends in Macao after the pandemic. The study will also include retrospective overview of the action plans in progress from 2021 to 2024.

Capitalize on the Central Government’s preferential measures for Macao

Reinforce Macao’s golden calling card as an international metropolis

MGTO continues to collaborate with other governmental entities and the travel trade to capitalize on the Central Government’s preferential measures for Macao and deepen integration across “tourism +” in parallel with the “1 + 4” development strategy for economic diversification. The second-phase review study of the Master Plan will include an analysis of tourism situation and a forecast of tourism trends in Macao, in-depth exploration of key issues, review and renewal of action plans. Efforts will be made to promote the integrated tourism and leisure industry development, reinforce the city’s positioning as a world centre of tourism and leisure, and Macao’s golden calling card as an international metropolis.

Questionnaire survey begins today to collect residents’ opinions

For the second-phase review study of the Master Plan, a questionnaire survey will begin today to collect residents’ opinions about future tourism development. Members of the public are welcome to fill out the questionnaire on the link: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/r/masterplan_survey_2024 from today until 21 September. Through the survey, MGTO seeks residents’ comments and perspectives regarding Macao’s tourism development in recent years and the future respectively, which will contribute to the second-phase review study.

Public-private collaborative efforts

Implementation rate of action plans climbs to 88% in 2023

MGTO delivered the first-phase review study in November 2021. After the assessment and adjustments were made, the Master Plan consists of 91 action plans in total, comprising 77 phased plans (0 – 5 years) and 14 long-term plans (6 years or above).

MGTO follows up with the implementation progress of the Master Plan and solicits regular reports of work progress for the Master Plan from various departments concerned. Driven by the concerted efforts of different public entities and the private sector, 77 phased (0-5 years) action plans have unfolded with relevant tasks under follow-up, up to 2023, including 68 action plans which have reached their target goals. The implementation rate was 88%, a rise of 2 percentage points from 2022.

Below is a summary of these action plans in progress in 2023:

Reinforce the positioning of “one centre”

Foster “1+4” development and “tourism +” integration

The Macao SAR Government has been forging ahead with the “1 + 4” development strategy for adequate diversification and advancing the quality development of the integrated tourism and leisure industries, while enriching the city’s offerings as a world centre of tourism and leisure. Fostering cross-sector integration across “tourism +”, the Government has been extending the chain of the tourism industry to spur economic growths overall. For instance:

For the development of “tourism + gastronomy”, chefs and representatives from 23 UNESCO Creative Cities of Gastronomy including Macao were gathered to manifest culinary arts at 24 sessions of culinary showcase. The event brought together the highest number of participating Creative Cities over the years. Produced in partnership with China Media Group, “Dual Express Lane to Macao Tourism”, the large-scale TV program about gastronomic and cultural tourism was awarded the Innovative and Outstanding Broadcast Television Program by National Radio and Television Administration. The Government also supported integrated resort enterprises in organizing globally-renowned best restaurant list awards, which enhanced Macao’s glamour in the international catering industry.

In organizing different tourism, cultural and sports events, various governmental departments collaborated with integrated resort enterprises as investors who brought different resources into the events, leading to synergistic effects that propelled the development of “tourism + events”.

In terms of “tourism + MICE”, communication mechanisms were established through governmental entities and associations of industry and commerce of different local districts. Community tours and special group activities were hence tailor made for groups participating in MICE events, thus creating business opportunities for community businesses.

Through different projects and programmes of culture and creativity, the Government supported the launch of distinctive Macao products in the market and product branding in “tourism + culture and creativity”.

The first “Macao Educational Tour Development Forum” was held to promote the development of “tourism + education”.

Optimize tourism products and facilities

Various governmental departments continue to develop iconic tourism products, facilities and innovative experiences as follows: license issuance of new hotels; the Macao Grand Prix Museum exhibited the wax figures of eight renowned racing drivers in collaboration with Madame Tussauds Hong Kong for the first time, and launched the “VR 360° race replay” exhibit zone for visitors to enjoy a brand-new immersive virtual reality (VR) experience; cultural tourism venues including X11-X15 of Lai Chi Vun Shipyards and the Black Box Theatre of the Macao Cultural Centre were put into operation to enrich the offer of cultural tourism and leisure experience for residents and visitors. In addition, different departments concerned organized community activities to spur rises in local demands and community spending. A promotional project with Douyin KOLs was launched in collaboration with a local chamber of commerce to spotlight community tourism elements.

Advance quality tourism and collaboration with integrated resort enterprises

Different entities continue to organize training programs for tourism development to enhance service quality in the sector. The “Workstation for evaluation of qualified personnel under Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao cooperation” was established with registration in Nansha District, Guangzhou. Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao signed a framework agreement on cooperation in skill and talent evaluation. The Macao Courtesy Campaign was launched to widely promote the slogan “Be My Guest ∙ Feel At Home”. The Macao Youth Arts and Culture Programme was launched to support students in becoming cultural ambassadors.

The Concession Agreements on Operating Games of Luck in Casinos in the Macao Special Administrative Region came into effect on 1 January 2023. In accord with the requirements stated in the new concession agreements, the integrated resort enterprises progressively forge ahead with various investment projects to foster the development of non-gaming elements. The SAR Government actively supports the integrated resort enterprises in their various endeavors to expand the diversity of visitor markets, while unfolding joint promotions on international media platforms in major visitor markets around the world. In addition, revitalization projects for historic areas are under progress, with the resort enterprises jointly starting the work of revitalizing six historic areas. The “Enjoy Macao” website (www.enjoymacao.mo/en) about events and activities in Macao was put into use, offering information about a wide array of events and activities held by governmental entities, universities and integrated resort enterprises.

Online-offline strategic marketing

The SAR Government partnered with transport and hotel service operators to launch a range of special offers and strove to attract more tour group visitors to Macao through subsidy schemes. Targeting the Mainland markets, the “Experience Macao, Unlimited” Caravan Roadshow Series across the Greater Bay Area were held in various cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, while the Macao Weeks were staged in Qingdao (Shandong), Tianjin and Xiamen (Fujian). For overseas market development, the “Experience Macao Unlimited – Macao Promotion in Lisbon” was held as the resumption of Macao SAR Government’s tourism promotion in Europe. Roadshows were also rolled out in Thailand, Korea and Malaysia. In accord with the language and social media preference of visitors from different markets, MGTO opened its official account on KakaoTalk in Korea, and reactivated its accounts on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter in Korea and Japan.

Advance urban development for convenience of residents and visitors

Different governmental departments continue with various infrastructure development projects. The Light Rapid Transit (LRT) Taipa Extension Line to the Barra Station has come into operation. More construction projects have been underway, such as construction of the LRT Hengqin Extension Line and the fourth cross-sea bridge between Macao Peninsula and Taipa, as well as progressive installation of urban information kiosks in new design, set to transform Macao into a city of greater convenience for residents and visitors. Furthermore, the Express Link Service has been resumed between Macau International Airport and several land and sea ports of entry, while the Macau International Airport Check-in Centre has come into service at the Macao Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. The direct shuttle bus service has also been launched between the Macao Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and the restricted area of Hong Kong International Airport. Visitors are provided with a greater variety of transport choices. Supported by the SAR Government and the air sector in concerted effort, the new air link has been launched between Macao and Jakarta.

Smart technology application optimizes travelers’ experience

By technology means, the governmental department concerned set up various mega installations for check-in on social media in the district under the theme of cats for Arraial na Ervanários 2023, creating innovative attractions. The Back-Office Digital Support Services for SMEs 2023 was launched to provide digital solutions and marketing strategies for eligible enterprises. Financial entities provides businesses with e-payment collection services which support businesses in accepting e-payment through payment tools from beyond Macao and QR-code payment tools from various regions. Their services ease businesses’ reception for visitors to Macao. By the Big Data technology, over 110 tourist attractions across Macao are monitored for visitor flows, facilitating visitors’ timely itinerary adjustment and effective diversion of visitor flows at attractions.

Enhance regional and international cooperation

The Tourism Marketing Organization of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao officially launched ten multi-destination highlight tour routes in the Greater Bay Area to promote regional tourism resources. The ferry route between Taipa Ferry Terminal and Guishan Island of Zhuhai came into operation on 15 July 2023, which propelled maritime tourism development. Various governmental entities have been dedicated to deepening tourism, MICE and cultural cooperation between Macao and the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. The In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin was invited to arrange for performing teams to participate in iconic events in Macao. The two also jointly organized Macao‧Hengqin Craft Market, activated collaborative branding of Macao‧Hengqin Certified Shops, as well as co-launched the “MICE² MACAO x HENGQIN” brand logo.

In terms of international cooperation, Macao continues to participate in events organized by member cities of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network as well as meetings organized by various international organizations, to enhance Macao’s participation in international tourism. The Portuguese Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies (APAVT, from its Portuguese acronym) designated Macao as “APAVT Preferred International Destination 2024” and announced that the APAVT National Congress 2025 (the “Congress”) will be held in Macao.

Timely evaluation of environment in synchrony with development

An evaluation mechanism for the Master Plan was proposed to conduct timely adjustments to the key objectives and action plans in accord with the latest environment and development. According to changes in the tourism landscape in 2020, MGTO unfolded the first review study and published the study report in 2021. After review and adjustments, the Master Plan consists of 91 action plans in total, comprising 77 phased plans (0 – 5 years) and 14 long-term plans (6 years or above) to synchronize Macao’s tourism industry with the development of the Country and SAR Government.

The “Macao Tourism Industry Development Master Plan – Review Report” published in 2021 is available for download from the following link: https://masterplan.macaotourism.gov.mo/2021/index_en.html.