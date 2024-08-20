Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.60 billion in 2023 to $7.56 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to simplified network solution, rising demand for internet broadband connections, enterprises focus on reducing operational expenditure, reduce operating costs, and increasing adoption due to the rising mobile workers.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $25.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing number of cloud based services, growing demand for mobility services, increased smartphone penetration, increase bandwidth efficiency, and robust infrastructure.

Growth Driver Of The Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market

The increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions is expected to propel the growth of the software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market going forward. Cloud-based solutions refer to any service or application that relies on cloud computing technologies. The adoption of cloud-based services is driven by their scalability, cost efficiency, global accessibility, security enhancements, and continuous innovation. Software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) enhances cloud-based solutions by optimizing traffic routing for improved performance, integrating security features, reducing costs through efficient use of multiple connection types, simplifying centralized management, enabling scalability, and ensuring reliable connectivity with failover and load balancing capabilities.

Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market include Dell Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.

Major companies operating in the software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market are focused on developing innovative solutions such as multi-tenant edge Secure SD-WAN solutions to enhance security, improve performance, and provide cost-effective scalability for enterprises multi-tenant edge Secure SD-WAN solutions. Multi-tenant edge Secure SD-WAN solutions refer to the network infrastructure supporting multiple tenants or business units within a single platform, providing enhanced security, isolated network environments, and optimized network management at the network edge for improved performance and cost efficiency.

Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Segments:

1) By Component Type: Solutions, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Premise, Cloud, Hybrid

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small-Medium Enterprises

4) By End-User Industry: Healthcare, Banking And Financial Services, Retail And Consumer Services, Manufacturing, Transport And Logistics, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunication (Telecom), Other End-User Industries

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Definition

A software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) is a technology that simplifies the management and operation of a wide area network (WAN) by separating the networking hardware from its control mechanism. It leverages software-defined networking (SDN) principles to dynamically manage and optimize the distribution of network traffic across multiple connection types, including broadband internet, MPLS (multiprotocol label switching), LTE, and others.

