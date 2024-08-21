Global Lined Valve Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Lined Valve Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Lined Valve Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The lined valve market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.10 billion in 2023 to $3.26 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand from chemical processing industries, rise in environmental regulations promoting safer valve technologies, growth in water treatment infrastructure projects, rise in the use of lined valves in mining operations, increasing focus on corrosion-resistant materials.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The lined valve market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing investments in water treatment infrastructure, rising demand for lined valves in oil and gas applications, growth of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, increasing focus on energy efficiency in manufacturing, rising demand for specialty chemical production, rising exploration activities in mining and minerals sectors.

Growth Driver Of The Lined Valve Market

The expansion of the oil and gas sector is expected to propel the growth of the lined valve market going forward. The oil and gas sector is an industry that involves the exploration, extraction, refining, transportation, and marketing of petroleum products. The global energy demand continues to rise, driven by population growth and economic development that stimulate the growth of the oil and gas sector. Lined valves support the expansion of the oil and gas industry by ensuring efficient and reliable flow control, reducing maintenance costs, and enhancing operational safety.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the lined valve market include Honeywell International Inc., Schlumberger NV, Emerson Electric Co., Pentair plc, Flowserve Corporation, Entegris Inc., KSB SE & Co. KGaA.

Major companies operating in the lined valve market are developing innovative products with advanced technologies, such as smart valve positioner technology, to enhance control accuracy and efficiency in industrial processes. Smart valve positioner technology automatically adjusts valve positions using sensor feedback and sophisticated control algorithms, improving process control effectiveness and reliability through precise valve positioning.

Segments:

1) By Type: Ball Valve, Butterfly Valve, Plug Valve, Globe Valve, Gate Valve, Other Types

2) By Material: Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA), Modified Polytetrafluoroethylene (TFM), Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE), Other Materials

3) By Industry: Chemical, Petrochemical, Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverages, Pulp And Paper, Other Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the lined valve market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the lined valve market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Lined Valve Market Definition

Lined valves are specialized types of industrial valves that feature an internal lining of protective material, such as fluoropolymers (PTFE, PFA, or FEP), rubber, or other corrosion-resistant materials. This lining provides enhanced resistance to corrosive and abrasive fluids, making these valves suitable for demanding applications where unlined valves would deteriorate quickly. The primary purpose of lined valves is to provide reliable control and regulation of fluid flow in systems where the fluids are highly corrosive, abrasive, or otherwise damaging to standard valve materials.

Lined Valve Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Lined Valve Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on lined valve market size, lined valve market drivers and trends, lined valve market major players, lined valve competitors' revenues, lined valve market positioning, and lined valve market growth across geographies. The lined valve market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

