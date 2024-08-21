Elemental Exiles, the latest game from Final Game Studio launches today for PC on the Steam and Epic Stores

DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elemental Exiles, the latest game from Final Game Studio launches today (August 20th) for PC on the Steam and Epic Stores.Launch Trailer: https://youtu.be/HY8X3Yx6nTg Short Game Overview:Elemental Exiles is an story based deckbuilding roguelike. Players choose one of 12 heroes to quest across the world with while building a dynamic deck of cards, battling monsters, and overcoming narrative events. Each hero starts from a different location on the world map and has their own personal story to complete, along with a unique starting deck and permanent gameplay-altering blessing.Some of the features that set Elemental Exiles apart from other Roguelike Deckbuilders:- The game's focus on uncovering the 12 interwoven character stories and battling their way to the end of each.- A semi-permanent open-world map that players explore from different starting locations depending on their chosen character.- A card durability system designed to constantly present interesting tactical & strategic choices to the player as all cards found have limited uses before they are destroyedDevelopment Overview:Elemental Exiles has been in development for over 3 years and was created by Daniel O'Byrne, a Solo game developer from Dublin, Ireland. Daniel been developing games professionally for almost 15 years and in 2017 he formed Final Game Studio to create and publish his own games. While the studio has previously released several successful mobile titles (Such as AuroraBound and AuroraHex), Elemental Exiles is the studio's first major PC-focused release.More Details:For More information and promotional material (screenshots, etc), can be found on the games presskit here:Store Links:Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2809240/Elemental_Exiles Epic: https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/elemental-exiles-8e3386 If you have any questions or feedback, please contact press@finalgamestudio.com

