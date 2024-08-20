ThriveCart Makes Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for 2024

ThriveCart, the leading platform for high-converting checkouts, joins the Inc. 5000 list with 326% growth, marking a major milestone under new leadership.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Inc. 5000 list represents the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over a three-year period and, to qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent. ThriveCart 's inclusion in this distinguished list is a testament to a recent transformative period of renewal sparked by a fresh approach and new leadership. ThriveCart now supports over 50,000 users globally, processing millions of transactions a year totaling approximately $2 billion in annual payments.In tandem with this exciting milestone, ThriveCart is also proud to announce the addition of Andy Fletcher as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Fletcher, known for his success as founder of SaaS platform Convertri, brings a wealth of experience in developing cutting-edge technology solutions. His appointment signals ThriveCart's continued dedication to enhancing its platform's capabilities and delivering value, reliability and future-focused innovation to its customers."This recognition by Inc. 5000 is a monumental achievement for us," said CTO Andy Fletcher. "Our consistent growth and the success we've seen are a direct result of our commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and businesses with tools that drive revenue and help others build incredible businesses. We are honored to be recognized alongside so many outstanding companies shaping the future of enterprise."This milestone is more than just a recognition of past successes; it’s a springboard for what’s to come. ThriveCart is entering a new phase of innovation, with plans to roll out groundbreaking features and enhancements that will continue to set the standard in the online checkout industry. As we look to the future, we remain committed to staying ahead of the curve, delivering unmatched value to our users, and driving even greater growth for our customers.As ThriveCart looks to the future, the company remains steadfast in its mission to support independent businesses of all sizes in achieving their goals. The recognition from Inc. 5000 and the strategic hiring of industry leaders like Andy Fletcher underscore ThriveCart's ultimate mission: helping other businesses thrive.About ThriveCartThriveCart is the go-to platform for coaches, course creators, entrepreneurs, and online businesses aiming to boost revenue, drive conversions and scale their operations. The platform is engineered to optimize every element of the sales process, from high-converting checkout pages and flexible sales funnels to advanced affiliate management tools that foster growth. ThriveCart’s Learn and Learn+ offer a streamlined learning management solution (LMS), enabling creators to easily build, market, and sell online courses. With powerful affiliate management capabilities, ThriveCart simplifies the management and incentivization of affiliate networks. Trusted by over 50,000 businesses worldwide, ThriveCart provides the essential tools and support needed to enhance sales processes, increase revenue, and drive success for businesses of all sizes.

