Governor Mills Announces Agreement on Federal Research Lease to Advance Floating Offshore Wind

August 19, 2024



State of Maine and Federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management reach agreement on the country's first research lease in the Gulf of Maine for a floating offshore wind research array, a milestone in Maine's efforts to advance responsible offshore wind development

Governor Janet Mills today announced that the State and the Federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) have agreed on a floating offshore wind research lease in the Gulf of Maine, a key milestone in the State's efforts to advance floating offshore wind research and promote responsible offshore wind development.

The agreement follows BOEM offering a research lease to the State earlier this year. The research lease site, an area of up to 15 square miles in Federal waters nearly 30 miles southeast of Portland, will host the nation's first floating offshore wind research array. The array, which will include up to 12 floating turbines, will inform how floating offshore wind operates and can co-exist with ocean users and ecosystems in the Gulf of Maine.

As proposed, the research array will use floating offshore wind platform technology designed by the University of Maine and deployed by its development partner, Diamond Offshore Wind. UMaine's floating platform, known as VolturnUS, was recently awarded a $12.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy for its innovative design.

The execution of the research lease reflects a priority of the Maine Offshore Wind Roadmap, a stakeholder-driven comprehensive plan that offers detailed strategies for Maine to realize economic, energy, and climate benefits from offshore wind, in conjunction with communities, fisheries, and wildlife of the Gulf of Maine.

"Clean energy from offshore wind offers an historic opportunity for Maine to create good-paying jobs, reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, and fight climate change by cutting greenhouse gas emissions,"said Governor Janet Mills. "This lease between the state and BOEM to support the nation's first research array devoted to floating offshore wind technology is the result of extensive engagement with stakeholders and communities across our state to establish Maine as a leader in responsible offshore wind, in balance with our state's marine economy and environment."

"Offshore wind technology presents a historic and promising opportunity to further grow our economy, support hardworking Maine people and pave the way for a cleaner, greener tomorrow," said U.S. Senator Angus King. "This floating research lease represents a continued investment in innovative offshore wind technology and research, and will help Maine embrace a secure, sustainable energy future -- while striking an important balance with the needs of our fisheries and fishing communities. For years, the University of Maine has worked to develop a floating offshore wind facility and this partnership is a tremendous step forward in cementing our state as a renewable energy leader. I am proud to have advocated on behalf of this project as a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and look forward to this project's future success."

"Offshore wind presents a generation-defining opportunity for Maine to lead the nation in clean energy innovation," said U.S. Congresswoman Chellie Pingree. "This agreement between the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and the state is a critical step forward in harnessing the power of the Gulf of Maine to create good-paying jobs, reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, and fight climate change. The research conducted here will not only advance our understanding of this technology but will ensure that its development respects our vibrant marine ecosystems and the livelihoods that depend on them. Maine is poised to become a model for responsible and sustainable offshore wind development, and I'm proud to support this groundbreaking work."

"Harnessing the abundant clean power generated by offshore wind in the Gulf of Maine will grow Maine's economy, reduce carbon emissions, and help the state reach 100 percent clean energy by 2040,"said Dan Burgess, Director of the Maine Governor's Energy Office. "Already a pioneer in floating offshore wind, this lease will further the state's ongoing research by providing critical firsthand experience with the first multi-turbine array in the United States."

"This research lease marks a major achievement in Maine's efforts to advance responsibly developed offshore wind in the Gulf of Maine, which will unlock clean, renewable energy for our state and region while supporting our coastal economy and protecting our environment," said Senator Mark Lawrence and Representative Paige Zeigler, co-chairs of the Maine Legislature's Joint Standing Committee on Energy, Utilities and Technology. "We are proud to see this project moving ahead with support from BOEM and look forward to seeing Maine set high standards for floating offshore wind in the U.S. and around the world."

"We congratulate the state on achieving this remarkable milestone," said Chris Wissemann, CEO of Diamond Offshore Wind. "This advances Maine's commitment to protect the resources of the Gulf of Maine while prudently leading offshore wind development in the Gulf of Maine. Continuing progress with the Public Utilities Commission on the Research Array, coupled with progress on the port will kick-start Maine's floating offshore wind roadmap."

"Maine's offshore wind research lease presents a significant opportunity for the state's growing renewable energy sector, workforce, and research institutions," said Eliza Donoghue, Executive Director of the Maine Renewable Energy Association. "The research conducted at the lease site will guide industry best practices and inform responsible development while creating unique opportunities for Maine businesses to participate in this growing industry."

"Ironworkers Local 7 is proud of the work we have done to usher in this new industry here in Maine," said Grant Provost, Business Agent for Ironworkers Local 7. "The Research Array will bring great paying, family sustaining union jobs with excellent benefits to Mainers in not only Searsport but throughout the surrounding counties. This Project will be built under a Project Labor Agreement by the Building and Construction Trades Unions here in Maine by Mainers. We stand ready to go to work!"

Clean energy such as offshore wind can help reduce Maine's over-reliance on electricity generated with imported fossil fuels, especially natural gas, which experienced significant price volatility in recent years due to upheaval in global energy markets.

Offshore wind presents a generational opportunity to grow and diversify Maine's clean energy workforce and supply chain. Maine's clean energy economy grew the fastest in New England in 2022 and currently employs over 15,000 people, more than halfway to Governor Mills' goal of 30,000 clean energy workers in Maine by 2030.

The State applied for the research lease in 2021, following extensive public outreach led by the Governor's Energy Office and the Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR) to identify potential research lease areas with minimal possible effects on commercial fishermen, vessel navigation, and the marine environment.

Also in 2021, Governor Mills signed bipartisan legislation that found the research array in the public interest and directed the Maine Public Utilities Commission (PUC) to negotiate a Power Purchase Agreement for the research array, which is anticipated to produce up to 144 megawatts of clean electricity.

In 2023, Governor Mills signed landmark offshore wind legislation that authorized the state procurement of at least 3,000 megawatts of offshore wind energy installed in the Gulf of Maine by 2040, created opportunities for all Maine workers and businesses in the emerging offshore wind industry, and protected critical lobstering areas from development.

Earlier this year, Governor Mills announced Sears Island as the preferred site for a port to construct and service floating offshore wind turbines. The purpose-built port facility will establish Maine's place in the growing offshore wind industry, become a hub for job creation and economic development, and is welcomed by a strong and diverse coalition of environmental, labor, and economic organizations.

BOEM plans to host a commercial offshore wind lease auction for sites in the Gulf of Maine by the end of 2024, based on a Proposed Sale Notice (PSN) for the Gulf of Maine issued by the agency earlier this year. The lease areas identified by BOEM in the PSN exclude the entirety of Lobster Management Area 1, as requested by Governor Mills and Maine's Congressional Delegation.

The State's research array will support research into priority topics identified by the Maine Offshore Wind Research Consortium, established in 2021 with bipartisan support of the Legislature to explore potential impacts of offshore wind in the Gulf of Maine.

Prior to construction, the research array is subject to environmental analysis under the National Environmental Policy Act, approval by BOEM of a research activities plan, and final approval of a Power Purchase Agreement by the PUC. Construction timing will become clearer as these permitting and regulatory processes move forward.

For more information and recent news on offshore wind in Maine, including the research array, please visit maineoffshorewind.org.