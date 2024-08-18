ADVERTISEMENT NOTICE- LAUNCHING OF THE NATIONAL CYBERSECURITY POLICY AND THE NATIONAL AVIATION SYMPOSIUM.

The Ministry of Communication and Aviation wish to inform other Government Ministries, supporting Government bodies and the public at large that on Tuesday the 20th and Wednesday the 21st of August, 2024, it will hold two great events that will take place consecutively at the Heritage Park Hotel.

The events are the official launching of the National Cybersecurity Policy and the National Aviation Symposium.

The National Cybersecurity Policy after going through several draft reviewing and editing stages is ready to be launched after it was presented to the cabinet and received approval and endorsement to be recognised as a national policy document of the Solomon Islands National Government under the custodianship of the Ministry of Communication and Aviation.

The launching of the National Cybersecurity Policy marks a significant milestone for the Ministry of Communication and Aviation as the Policy is proposed by the Ministry. The National Cybersecurity Policy is a Policy framework that sets out strategies, approaches and best practices to creating a safe and secure Cyber environment for Solomon Islands. More so to protect our cyberspace from cybersecurity threats and crimes and the readiness of Solomon Islands to defend against such threats. The launching of the National Cybersecurity Policy will occur on Tuesday the 20th of August, 2024 from 8:00am to 12:00 noon at the Heritage Park Hotel.

Besides the launching of the National Cybersecurity Policy, the Ministry of Communication and Aviation will also be hosting the National Aviation Symposium. The National Aviation Symposium will be a first of its kind and the main objective is to enable the Ministry of Communication and Aviation, relevant Ministries and potential stakeholders to collaborate with each other in discussing, studying and analysing the status of the country’s Aviation Industry and develop a Master Plan/Policy that would factor the strategies that will support the Aviation Sector to contribute efficiently and effectively to the socio-economic growth of the Solomon Islands.

The theme for this National Aviation Symposium is “DEEPENING COLLABORATION TOWARDS A SAFE, SUSTAINABLE, INTEGRATED AND RESILIENT AIR TRANSPORT SYSTEM IN SOLOMON ISLANDS.”

The Symposium will provide the opportunity for invited guests and participants to discuss and share their views and opinions focussing on the theme. An Aviation Master Plan/Policy is aimed to be formulated during the course of the Symposium. The National Aviation Symposium will have its opening on Tuesday 20th of August, 2020 at 1:00pm and continues on until its closing at 4:30pm on Wednesday 21st August, 2020.

The Ministry of Communication and Aviation is delighted to hosting these two events.

