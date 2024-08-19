PM Manele announces major infrastructure projects for Malaita Province

Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele announced major road infrastructure projects for Malaita Province when he attended the Province’s 2nd Appointed Day commemoration in Auki Thursday last week.

These projects included the People’s Republic of China-funded tar sealing of the Auki township road network using asphalt material stretching to the Kilu’ufi road junction north of Auki.

The other major road project is the Australia-funded tar sealing project of the 20-kilometer South road from Auki to Bina Harbor south of Auki Township.

Manele also announced that the government is also negotiating additional financing under the Solomon Islands Road and Aviation Project (SIRAP) 2 for the replacement of the Fiu River Bridge and the upgrading of sealed roads between Gwaunaru’u airfield and the Kiluufi Hospital junction.

Manele further announced that the government is holding discussions with the Peoples Republic of China for the sealing of the 40km road section from Dala in West Kwara’ae to Atori in East Malaita.

“We hope to finalize discussions very soon and hopefully secure this project,” Manele said.

The government’s next priority is the sealing of the North Road, which is the longest stretch of road in the Solomon Islands. Talks with development partners on this project are ongoing for the North Road project.

Other upcoming developments approved by the national government include the establishment of the Solomon Islands National University 4th Campus at Aligegeo Secondary School in Central Kwara’ae.

This initiative is aimed at addressing the disparity in accessing education for people in Malaita by reducing the need for students to travel to Honiara to acquire higher education. This 4th Campus will house an Agriculture Center, which aims to enhance agriculture research, innovation, and education.

Manele further announced that the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock with the Jiangsu Academy of Agriculture will focus on developing commercial rice farming and other high-value cash crops in the Solomon Islands with a specific focus on Malaita.

“I am also glad to say that a double-story complex for Agriculture will be built here in Auki to support our farmers. Architectural design has been completed while tenders for construction will soon be advertised and construction is expected to start at the end of this year,” Manele said.

Under the World Bank-funded Solomon Islands Agriculture Rural Transformation Project (SIART Project), more than 10 farm associations in Malaita will soon receive project funding ranging from $200,000 to $440,000 in September this year.

Another major infrastructure project is the Kiluufi Hospital improvement, fully funded by Japan through JICA. This project is a $130 million project with construction expected to commence in October 2024 and completion in the first quarter of 2026.

“The completion of this project will not only improve health services but offer new tertiary health services, thereby offloading the burden from the National Referral Hospital,” Manele said.

The other project for Kiluufi is the Incinerator for the Hospital with a project cost of $1.54 million under the World Bank which is under construction. This is important to ensure proper and improved waste management, as such biological wastes may pose health hazards for people and the community.

Ends///