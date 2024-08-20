PHILIPPINES, August 20 - Press Release

August 19, 2024 Cayetano renews call for grassroots sports support, echoes Tolentino's funding priorities Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Monday renewed his call for more support for grassroots sports, expressing what Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President and Tagaytay City Mayor Abraham "Bambol" N. Tolentino would have said on the Senate floor. "If Bambol Tolentino will be allowed to speak right now, he will ask na sana yung nasa batas na pondo na galing PAGCOR ay mapunta na sa PSC at POC," Cayetano said on Monday, August 19, 2024. Cayetano's remarks followed the filing of Senate Resolution no, 1156 which he co-authored with Senator Francis Tolentino commending the POC for its successful campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics under Mayor Tolentino's leadership. Cayetano said instead of being given accolades, Mayor Tolentino would want to prioritize the channeling of funds to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the POC. In his sponsorship speech, Cayetano also expressed his gratitude to Tolentino and the Filipino athletes for bringing to the country. "We thank the medalists; sila ang symbol of success ng ating [mga] atletang Pilipino," he said. "We'd also like to salute you and say from the bottom of our hearts, Bambol Tolentino, maraming maraming salamat sa'yo," he added. Concurrent with the filing of SRN 1156, Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano also filed SRN 1161 commending Mayor Tolentino for his leadership of the POC, particularly during a period of historic achievements for Filipino athletes in international competitions, including the Olympics. The sibling senators emphasized that Tolentino's guidance has been instrumental in the success of Filipino athletes on the global stage. "POC President Bambol Tolentino should be commended for his strong leadership, helping steer our athletes to greatness," they said in the resolution. The senators also praised Tolentino's service as POC President since July 28, 2019, noting that under his leadership, the committee successfully represented the Philippines in major international competitions. The resolution highlights the historic milestones achieved during Tolentino's tenure, including the country's first-ever Olympic gold medal won by weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, as well as the medal haul at the Paris 2024 Olympics where gymnast Carlos Yulo secured two gold medals and boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas each earned a bronze. It was also under Tolentino's watch that the Philippines reached its highest Olympic finish at the Paris Games, ranking 35th overall. Additionally, the resolution recognizes the country's athletic prowess at the 19th Asian Games in China in October 2023, where the Philippines brought home 18 medals, and at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam in 2022 where the Philippine team earned 260 medals - 58 gold, 85 silver, and 117 bronze. "The excellent showing of Team Philippines in recent international competitions, especially in the recently-concluded Olympics, would not have been possible without POC President Bambol Tolentino's leadership and guidance," it wrote. Cayetano, muling isinulong ang suporta at pondo para sa grassroots sports Muling nanawagan si Senador Alan Peter Cayetano para sa mas malaking suporta sa grassroots sports, sabay sabi na tiyak niyang ito ang sasabihin ni Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President at Tagaytay City Mayor Abraham "Bambol" N. Tolentino sa Senado. "If Bambol Tolentino will be allowed to speak right now, he will ask na sana yung nasa batas na pondo na galing PAGCOR ay mapunta na sa PSC at POC," sabi ni Cayetano nitong Lunes, August 19, 2024. Kasunod ang pahayag na ito ng paghahain ng Senate Resolution No. 1156 na kanyang isinulong kasama ni Senador Francis Tolentino bilang pagkilala sa matagumpay na kampanya ng POC sa 2024 Paris Olympics sa ilalim ng pamumuno ni Mayor Tolentino. Ayon kay Cayetano, sa halip na makatanggap ng parangal, mas gusto ni Mayor Tolentino na unahin ang paglalaan ng pondo sa Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) at POC. Sa kanyang talumpati, nagpasalamat din si Cayetano kay Mayor Tolentino at sa mga atletang Pinoy sa pagdadala ng karangalan sa bansa. "We thank the medalists; sila ang symbol of success ng ating [mga] atletang Pilipino," sabi niya. "We'd also like to salute you and say from the bottom of our hearts, Bambol Tolentino, maraming maraming salamat sa'yo," dagdag niya Kasabay nito ang paghahain nina Senador Alan Peter at Pia Cayetano ng SRN 1161 bilang pagkilala kay Mayor Tolentino sa kanyang pamumuno sa POC, lalo na sa panahon ng mga makasaysayang tagumpay ng mga atletang Pilipino sa mga pandaigdigang kompetisyon, kasama na ang Olympics. Binigyang-diin ng magkapatid na senador na naging mahalaga ang paggabay ni Tolentino sa tagumpay ng mga atletang Pilipino sa pandaigdigang entablado. "POC President Bambol Tolentino should be commended for his strong leadership, helping steer our athletes to greatness," ayon sa resolusyon. Pinuri rin ng mga senador ang serbisyo ni Tolentino bilang POC President mula July 2019, at binanggit sa resolusyon na sa ilalim ng pamumuno ni Tolentino, matagumpay na nairepresenta ng POC ang Pilipinas sa mga pangunahing pandaigdigang kompetisyon. Binibigyang-diin ng resolusyon ang mga makasaysayang tagumpay sa ilalim ng pamumuno ni Tolentino, kabilang na ang kauna-unahang Olympic gold medal ng bansa na napanalunan ng weightlifter na si Hidilyn Diaz sa Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Kasali rin ang mga medalya sa Paris 2024 Olympics kung saan nakakuha ang gymnast na si Carlos Yulo ng dalawang gold medal at tig-isang bronze medal naman para sa mga boxers na sina Nesthy Petecio at Aira Villegas. Sa ilalim din ng pamumuno ni Tolentino, narating ng Pilipinas ang pinakamataas na posisyon sa Olympics sa Paris Games, kung saan nagtapos ang bansa sa ika-35 na pwesto. Kinikilala rin ng resolusyon ang husay ng mga atletang Pilipino sa 19th Asian Games sa China nitong October 2023, kung saan nakapag-uwi ang Pilipinas ng 18 medalya, at sa 31st Southeast Asian Games sa Vietnam noong 2022 kung saan nakakuha ang Philippine team ng 260 medalya (58 gold, 85 silver, at 117 bronze). Sa resolusyon, muling iginiit ng mga senador na sa ilalim ng paggabay ni Tolentino, narating ng bansa ang makasaysayang tagumpay na ito sa larangan ng sports. "The excellent showing of Team Philippines in recent international competitions, especially in the recently-concluded Olympics, would not have been possible without POC President Bambol Tolentino's leadership and guidance," ayon sa resolusyon.