73 HOLDINGS AND FAMILY OFFICE ALPHA ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO ELEVATE FINANCIAL FITNESS TO A WORLD CLASS LEVEL

Garrick Jones, Founder of 73 Holdings 73 Holdings Family Office Alpha

Unique services dedicated to professional athletes

Only 30% of families manage to transition their wealth over three generations. Family Office Alpha provides an innovative solution to the biggest problem of generational wealth transfer.” — Julia Valentine

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 73 Holdings and Family Office Alpha are excited to announce a new partnership that will redefine the standards of financial management, investment prowess and business acumen for professional athletes.“The average NFL career lasts only around three years,” notes Garrick Jones, Founder of 73 Holdings. “Athletes are intensely focused on their performance during this time. Our vision is to help athletes gain the knowledge and skills required to grow and protect their wealth in the optimal way, gain fractional ownership of teams and grow their brands. We have selected Family Office Alpha as a partner that shares our values and our worldclass standards.”“Family Office Alpha was created by an exceptional team with extensive family office background, including almost 30 years of combined experience at a top-ten family office globally as ranked by Bloomberg. It is this blueprint of success that we bring to professional athletes,” said Julia Valentine, CEO of Family Office Alpha. “The unique aspect of this partnership is the value-driven, focused approach of 73 Holdings that aims to open doors to creating generational wealth for professional athletes through facilitating team ownership and brand deals.”The strength of this partnership is in its commitment to long-term, multi-generational wealth creation for athletes through financial fitness and strategic investment management, supported by world-class, customized services. The combined power of our partnership will ensure successful delivery of these key services:1. Investment Management: Developing and managing investment strategies to grow and protect wealth, including major league sports team ownership.2. Cybersecurity and Digital Identity Protection: Securing the athletes’ large public footprint that requires an extra layer of protection and confidentiality.3. Financial Fitness: Introducing the foundations of creating and maintaining wealth.4. Financial Planning: Creating comprehensive financial plans that address retirement, estate planning, tax strategies, and other financial goals.5. Tax Services: Providing strategies and solutions to minimize tax liabilities and ensure compliance with tax laws.6. Estate Planning: Helping families plan for the transfer of wealth across generations, including wills, trusts, and philanthropic giving.7. Risk Management: Assessing and managing risks related to investments, insurance, and other financial aspects.8. Administrative Support: Handling day-to-day financial and administrative tasks, such as bill payment, record keeping, and coordinating with other advisors.9. Family Governance: Assisting with the creation of structures and processes for family decision-making and communication.By pooling resources and sharing expertise, the partnership can offer cost-effective and comprehensive services that cater to the unique needs of each athlete and their family while leveraging economies of scale and a broader range of expertise.About 73 Holdings73 Holdings is a visionary proprietary sports holdings company that is committed to owning and managing multiple sports-related assets, including teams, franchises, stadiums, broadcasting rights, and various related properties. It is redefining the landscape of professional sports properties and acquisitions by combining the power of blockchain technology, real estate expertise, and team tokenization. Its vision encompasses the development of Sports & Entertainment Districts and the establishment of the 73 SARE private equity fund, positioning it at the forefront of innovation in the sports and entertainment industry. For further information, please visit https://www.73holdingsllc.com About Family Office AlphaFamily Office Alpha is dedicated to delivering a wide range of services to athletes and their portfolio companies. Its experienced Management Team has navigated numerous challenges, including economic and interest rate fluctuations, the tech bubble, terrorist attacks, the Great Financial Crisis, superstorms, zero interest rates, the pandemic, and the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. It provides solutions designed to inspire confidence and resilience. For further information, please visit https://www.foalpha.com

