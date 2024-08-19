Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo embarks on a working visit to West Coast, 19 Aug

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in the Western Cape invites all members of the media to attend and cover Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation Sello Seitlholo’s working visit to West Coast infrastructure projects on Monday, 19 August 2024.

Deputy Minister Seitlholo will visit and assess the state Withoogte Water Treatment Works, take part in cleaning of Citrusdal River which was affected by the collapse of a bridge before ending his visit in the Clanwilliam Dam to inspect progress of the project to increase its wall.

Deputy Minister Seitlholo will be joined by West Coast District Executive Mayor Boffie Strydom as well as senior managers from DWS and the municipality.

Clanwilliam Dam is situated on the Olifants River near the town of Clanwilliam which is within the Cederberg Municipality in the Western Cape Province. The raising of the Clanwilliam Dam Wall is one of the largest investments in the country which will result in additional water and economic spinoff for the economy of the West Coast Region.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date : 19 August 2024

Venue & Times : Withoogte Water Treatment Works at 08:00

Cleaning of Citrusdal River at 10:00 Visit to Clanwilliam Dam at 12:00

For media confirmations, please contact Malusi Rayi on 083 320 1249 RayiM@dws.gov.za / or Sandile Mawela on 060 766 3706/ MawelaS@dws.gov.za

For more information, contact Andile Tshona

Cell: 073 566 3345

E-mail: TshonaA@dws.gov.za

