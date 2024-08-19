Water and Sanitation embarks on compliance and enforcement blitz in Knysna to reverse scourge of vandalism, 20 Aug

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover a joint compliance and enforcement blitz aimed at reversing the impact of the vandalism of infrastructure in and around Knysna. This operation is part of ongoing efforts to ensure safeguarding of water and sanitation infrastructure.

In the last two years, the Knysna Local Municipality has spent millions of rands in fixing vandalised infrastructure.

In recent months, the Local Municipality has experienced a scourge of vandalism of infrastructure which affect service delivery adversely. During the blitz there will be high visibility of law enforcement officers who will be visiting legal and illegal scrapyards where some of the stolen material is sold.

The enforcement blitz will happen in Hornlee, Concordia and Bongani.

Date : Tuesday 20 August 2024

Venue : Departure from Knysna Council Chambers

Time : 12:00

For media confirmations, please contact Malusi Rayi on 083 320 1249 RayiM@dws.gov.za / or Nwabisa Pondoyi on 060 998 7085 NPondoyi@knysna.gov.za

For more information, contact

Andile Tshona

Cell: 073 566 3345

