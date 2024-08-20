National Planning Commission co-hosts Conference on Migration, 20 to 23 Aug

The National Planning Commission (NPC) of South Africa, in partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) are pleased to invite you to the upcoming conference titled "migration as a development catalyst: through policy development based on evidence, diaspora involvement, and international collaboration".

This four-day conference, which will take place from the 20th until the 23rd of August 2024, will provide a dynamic platform for stakeholders across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region to explore and discuss migration as a driver of development, with a particular focus on leveraging diaspora capital and international collaboration.

The objectives of the conference are to:

Facilitate dialogue on key migration issues and policy gaps within the SADC region.

Share and discuss good practices and innovative approaches to leveraging diaspora capital.

Strengthen dialogue, collaboration, and partnerships among stakeholders on migration and development.

Empower diaspora communities to contribute to humanitarian response and post-crisis recovery efforts.

The conference will bring together high-level and technical officials from SADC member states, the African Union Commission (AUC), SADC Secretariat, UN agencies, international organizations, civil society, diaspora associations, and private sector representatives. The event will feature keynote addresses from prominent government and international organization representatives, expert panel discussions, and opportunities to engage with stakeholders in migration, development, and diaspora engagement.

Members of the media are invited to attend the opening session as follows:

Date: 20 August 2024

Time: 09:00 - 10:00

Venue: The Capital On The Park, Sandton, South Africa.

To confirm attendance and for media enquiries, kindly contact: Zarina Rahman on 082 345 2919 or email zarina@dpme.gov.za Abibo Ngandu on 0712449291 or email angandu@iom.int Jeanne Lee Finestone on jeanne.finestone@undp.org

We look forward to your participation at the opening of this important regional dialogue.

