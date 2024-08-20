North West Legislature meet departments over first quarter Performance Reports for 2024/25, 20 Aug

North West Legislature Committees to meet departments over first quarter Performance Reports for 2024/25

On Tuesday, 20 August 2024, the North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committees will hold oversight meetings with different provincial departments over the first quarter performance reports for 2024/25 financial year and implementation of House Resolutions.

The meeting will be held as follows;

Portfolio Committee on Community Safety and Transport Management chaired by Hon. Freddy Sonakile meeting with Department of Community Safety and Transport Management at 08h00-10h00. Portfolio Committee on Premier and Finance chaired by Hon. Virginia Tlhapi meeting with Provincial Treasury at 11h00 – 13h00. Portfolio Committee on Education, Arts, Culture and Sports Development chaired by Hon. Priscilla Williams meeting with Department of Education at 14h00 – 16h00.

Venue: Legislature Committee Room 2

