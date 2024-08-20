Premier Alan Winde conducts oversight visits

On Thursday, 15 August 2024, Premier Alan Winde conducted the first oversight visits of his current term of office.

Premier Winde carried out an unannounced visit at Stellenbosch Hospital. "Frontline healthcare services are being affected by budget cuts forced on the Western Cape Government (WCG) due to the centrally negotiated public sector wage agreement. It is, therefore, important that I see for myself how operations at health facilities are being affected,” he said.

While engaging with patients in the hospital's waiting area, some told him they had been waiting too long to receive attention. Sister Rene da Silva, Head of Nursing at Stellenbosch Hospital, said the average waiting time is 30 minutes. However, she added the facility’s appointment system helps avoid longer waiting times as well as the duplication of patient files, which helps streamline services. Premier Winde praised the facility’s management for embracing innovation but suggested that there should be better public awareness of this system.

The Premier was pleased that the hospital was well maintained, “It is amazing how a coat of paint instills a sense of pride for employees in their workplace and adds to the dignity our health facilities offer our residents.”

Sister da Silva told the Premier the hospital has a good working relationship with the local Thuthuzela Care Centre which been instrumental in offering basic health services, which relieves some pressure on services at Stellenbosch Hospital

Staff shortages were also raised with the Premier as he was given a tour of a newly renovated section of the hospital. The Premier lauded Sister da Silva and her team for their resilience. He emphasised, “We are committed to working with the Government of National Unity (GNU) but the WCG is fighting for the province’s fair share of the budgetary allocations to ensure our residents receive the services they deserve. It is very encouraging to see how dedicated our healthcare staff are, even when faced with such significant challenges.”

The Premier’s next stop was the recently renovated Provincial Veterinary Laboratory. Head of the Western Cape Department of Agriculture, Dr Mogale Sebopetsa remarked, “This facility helps ensure your steak is safe to eat." During his visit, Premier Winde noted, “This state-of-art laboratory conducts approximately 310 000 tests annually and boasts the largest scope of accredited testing among government veterinary laboratories in South Africa. Around 50% of tests done at this facility are for other provinces. The laboratory’s high standards are nationally recognised. We will continue investing in innovation and technology to keep improving the critical work this facility does in ensuring the food we eat is safe and ensuring the province’s food security.”

Earlier in the week, Premier Winde accompanied South African Police Service (SAPS) members and Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers on a safety walkabout in the Site C and B areas of Khayelitsha, during which he also engaged with community members. “Every resident I spoke to raised concerns around safety in their area. SAPS and LEAP members work hand-in-hand to bolster our combined safety and security efforts. In my discussions with SAPS commanders who accompanied us, it was encouraging to hear that they appreciate the work our LEAP officers do as force multipliers and welcome the added resources they bring with them. I still firmly believe we could do so much more if policing powers were devolved to the provincial government.”



Media enquiries:

Regan Thaw

Media Liaison Officer

Office of the Premier

083 627 7246

Email: Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za