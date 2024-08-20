Government congratulates 2024 SADC Media Awards winners

Government congratulates the 2024 SADC Media Awards winners

Government congratulates the South African journalists who won at the SADC Media Awards Competition during the SADC Summit that was held in Zimbabwe on 17th August 2024.

Two South African journalists won in the Radio and Photo category respectively. Ms Fikile Necter Marakalla was the second prize winner in the Photo Category with her pictures that were published in SA News and Diplomatic informer. Ms Marakalla’s winning entry highlighted the strong fraternal, historical as well as social relations between South Africa and the United Republic of Tanzania during the State visit of her Excellency Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Mr Tshimologo Benjamin Moshatama from Channel Africa Radio was the second prize winner in the Radio Category with his entry on the importance of shared water resources in the SADC regional integration and development and the contribution of the Kingdom of Lesotho in the management of shared water resources.

The GCIS Acting Director General Ms Nomonde Mnukwa said “Government congratulates the South African journalists that won at the SADC Media Awards 2024. The media plays a critical role in promoting regional integration in the region. We encourage more South African journalists to cover stories that promote regional integration.”

Government calls on media practitioners in South Africa and the region to share their stories that focus on economic well-being, improvement of the standard of living and quality of life, freedom and social justice, peace and security for the people of Southern Africa.

The SADC Media Awards present a unique opportunity for the SADC region’s journalists to be celebrated and recognised by their peers. Media practitioners are encouraged to continually ensure that we popularise projects that are underway in the SADC region. Africa and the region must tell her own stories. It is important that we hear from a range of voices from our diverse nations. By telling our own stories, we will bridge divides between SADC nations.

South Africa’s participation at SADC is guided by the SADC Treaty. The SADC Treaty guides all Member States within the regional bloc.

The Treaty encourages the people of the region and their institutions to take initiatives to develop economic, social and cultural ties. The Government Communication and Information Systems (GCIS) is responsible for the implementation of the annual Southern African Development Community (SADC) Media Awards on behalf of South Africa

The SADC Media Awards are aimed at promoting excellence in the fields of Print Journalism, Radio Journalism, Television Journalism and Photojournalism. The SADC Media Awards serve as a link for coordination and synchronization between formal structures of SADC member states and media. They further seek to bring and enhance partnership between media and government institutions.

GCIS would also like to acknowledge the excellent work done by the judges who make up South Africa’s chapter of the SADC Media Awards in our National Adjudication Committee (NAC). These members are drawn from seasoned and experienced media professionals who give freely of their time and expertise to ensure that we can confidently submit entries of thr highest standard to the regional competition.

Enquiries: William Baloyi- 083 390 7147