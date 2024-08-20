Premier Alan Winde addresses Employer Breakfast on youth unemployment

This week, the Western Cape Government’s YearBeyond Programme hosted its second Employer Breakfast in Cape Town, bringing together a diverse group of industry leaders and employers committed to tackling the pressing issue of youth unemployment.

The event served as a platform for discussions centered on connecting young people with opportunities. Premier Alan Winde opened the event with a powerful call to action, “We can only beat poverty and unemployment if we work together.”

The event was particularly poignant as it happened on the same day as the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey results were released by Statistics South Africa. While the Western Cape has maintained the lowest unemployment rate in South Africa at 22.2% (in quarter two of 2024), Premier Winde commented that, “unemployment remains stubbornly high. We must do everything we can as government to enable more jobs, particularly for our youth, who need that first leg-up to enter the job market.”

Premier Winde urged organisations and corporate partners to take bold steps toward creating more opportunities for YeBoneers as they transition beyond the programme. “Give them an opportunity, they will enhance your business. Overinvesting in young minds will make you more competitive,” he emphasised.

Addressing stakeholders, Premier Alan Winde added, “The WCG is addressing unemployment through numerous programmes such as the Growth For Jobs (G4J) strategy, which is over a year into its implementation, and the YearBeyond programme, which has benefited more than 12 000 young people since its inception.

Provincial Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie, said, "Thank you to all the organisations already partnering with our YearBeyond programme. This support is empowering young people with a sense of purpose to propel them forwards. The most recent impact study of the programme showed that 70% of Yeboneers remain active in the economy and their communities after completion."

Discussions were focused on addressing the critical need to break down barriers to youth employment and highlighted the importance of building strong partnerships that not only open doors for young people but also provide the support needed to ensure their long-term success in the workplace.

The event also welcomed back some of the YearBeyond programme’s alumni who recounted how they have been able to upskill themselves and find employment.

Premier Winde stated, “Across our departments, we have a host of initiatives and interventions to assist residents in skills development and furthering their ambitions:

The I-CAN Centre in Elsies River has been supported by the Western Cape Government since its inception in 2015 and has provided 15,091 skills initiatives to date;

The Masakh’iSizwe Bursary Programme was launched in 2006 by the WCG to offer training in the engineering and built environment fields;

The Premier’s Advancement of Youth (PAY) programme gives school leavers a boost as they enter the job market and since 2019 has seen 3267 interns placed across various provincial government departments to gain valuable skills development and on-the-job training.

The breakfast concluded with a call for corporate partners to actively engage with the YearBeyond initiative. These include joining the YearBeyond Reference/Advisory Group to shape youth development; participating in Opportunities Expos to connect with potential talent; offering practice interviews to boost YeBoneers' confidence; sponsoring the GoBeyond Conference; delivering motivational talks; providing job or internship placements; and exploring training opportunities with the YeBo Academy to better mentor young employees.

