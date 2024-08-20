Submit Release
Employment and Labour on temporary closure of Bela-Bela Satellite Office

The Department of Employment and Labour’s Bela-Bela Satellite Office in Limpopo Province will be temporarily closed from Monday, 19 August 2024 due to unforeseen circumstances.

Clients, members of the public, and all affected stakeholders are advised to utilise the Departments online services found on www.labour.gov.za or visit the nearest Labour Centre in Modimolle, 84 Limpopo street.

The Department sincerely apologises for any inconvenience this may have caused.

Update on the office re-opening will be communicated in due cause.

For more information and enquiries, contact:

Modimolle Labour Centre Manager: Ms. Dawn Davids at Dawn.Davids@labour.gov.za / 066 479 2854. 
                    
Media enquiries contact: 
Mapula Tloubatla 
Provincial Communication Officer: Limpopo Province 
Cell: 060 989 7509 
E-mail: Mapula.Tloubatla@labour.gov.za 
 

