MEC Ivan Meyer meets with Transnet’s Port of Cape Town management

On Monday, 12 August 2024, Dr Ivan Meyer, the Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, met with Transnet’s Port of Cape Town management.

At the meeting, Minister Meyer emphasised the Port of Cape Town’s (PoCT) importance as the Western Cape’s paramount export hub, underscoring its pivotal role in the province’s ambitious plans to achieve breakout economic growth to combat poverty and create jobs.

Minister Meyer said, “The Western Cape Government’s (WCG) Growth for Job strategy aims to create a R1 trillion economy by 2035. To achieve this, we must triple Western Cape exports to reach R450 billion and increase private sector investment to 20% of the province’s GDP. We must have a fully operational harbour to drive economic growth, boost exports, and attract private sector investment.”

During the visit, Port management, including Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) and Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA), also briefed Minister Meyer on initiatives to improve operational efficiencies.

“As the Cape Town container and multi-purpose terminals, we remain committed to contributing towards the growth of the South African economy. Since January, we have hit a few milestones that align with our improvement of efficiencies. Our equipment replacement plan is tracking well, with 47 new hauliers recently delivered, four reach stackers, and a leased empty container handler as additional equipment received. Our people and systems are equally important in ensuring our terminals are fluid and operate seamlessly. Since April, we have recruited 32 haulier drivers, and our effective utilisation of the Navis system further helps us optimise operations. Furthermore, we have recruited additional diesel mechanics, millwrights and electricians to capacitate our Engineering team further,” said TPT’s Western Cape Managing Executive, Oscar Borchards.

Responding to the PoCT’s plan, Minister Meyer said, “I am optimistic that the PoCT’s 8-point improvement plan places a viable strategy on the table to improve their operations including crisis management, enhance information sharing and port operations visibility, combat adverse weather conditions, upgrade terminal equipment and port infrastructure, and improve truck operations.”

“Optimising marine services, focusing on the people, and elevating the port as a delivery platform will result in more efficient and effective operations at the PoCT”, continued the Minister.

The Minister added that it is also heartening to note that the partnership between the WCG, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, the private sector, the fruit industry, and the PoCT is paying dividends.

Rajesh Dana, TNPA’s Western Cape Managing Executive, highlighted, "We are undertaking several strategic projects at the PoCT to enhance its operational capacity and efficiency. These include the expansion of the Cape Town Container Terminal - Phase 2B, the Truck Staging Project, and the development of the Back of Port Logistics Park at Culemborg.”

“Additionally, our efforts are to implement the TNPA Recovery plan, which is focused on improving information sharing and port operations visibility, enhancing truck operations, and optimising marine services. We aim to refine these operational aspects and position the port as a premier delivery platform, emphasising our people and their contributions."

“The WCG will continue to partner with the PoCT and stakeholders to increase the number of active exporters and unlock new export opportunities as we work towards breakout economic growth to create more jobs”, concluded Minister Meyer.

