Debut Author Offers Unique and Philosophical YA Dystopian Fantasy

Midnight Rider Quinn Miller, Author

MIDNIGHT RIDER by Quinn Miller

Author Quinn Miller addresses themes that are dear to his heart and stem from his own personal experiences, making Rikki’s journey all the more endearing to readers.” — BookTrib

UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- For readers tired of cliché romances and medieval themes saturating the fantasy genre, and looking for something new and philosophical, then Quinn Miller ’s MIDNIGHT RIDER is a dark dystopian fantasy that tackles the frustrations of a moral and honest person. The book is geared for readers ages 17 to 25.Rikki is generally content with his life and the world in which he lives. In an effort to reduce the stigma of fire-breathing horses in his community, Rikki aims to win the community horse race. But everything changes when a mysterious big cat — a manticore — emerges from its underground lair and reveals the hideous truths of Rikki’s society.As Rikki begins uncovering evidence that not all is well in his seemingly happy neighborhood, the confused teenager must navigate a dark path of twisting and evolving morals. When he learns about the oppression of a race of anthropomorphic canids, nobody is willing to help him make things right. The only creature willing to help is the manticore — who offers only lethal solutions.As the manticore gradually changes from philosopher to predator, Rikki must decide whether to follow his own moral compass or witness his town succumb to the wrath of the beast.MIDNIGHT RIDER tackles many real-world themes while steering clear of fantasy’s cliché overattachment to medieval Europe, offering a fresh perspective within the genre. Author Quinn Miller addresses themes that are dear to his heart and stem from his own personal experiences, making Rikki’s journey all the more endearing to readers.This book would be particularly enjoyable for readers with ADHD and similar impulse problems, like the author himself. The novel’s main character often finds himself ridiculed for interrupting others and making observations that other people want hidden — common ADHD traits. Readers with similar conditions will recognize the protagonist’s struggles as their own and hopefully feel less alone.MIDNIGHT RIDER is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.AUTHOR BIOQuinn Miller has always loved reading and writing. MIDNIGHT RIDER is his first novel and he hopes to write more in the future. Quinn is an all-around intellectual who loves philosophy, drawing, and playing musical instruments in addition to writing — and hardly has time for the hobbies, there are so many of them! He also works a low-wage job at a grocery store for income. He lives in Massachusetts with his relatives, two guitars, and a dieting, overweight cat.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.