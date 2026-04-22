L. Ron Hubbard Writers & Illustrators of the Future Announces 2026 Winners at Hollywood Gala

For over 40 years, L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers & Illustrators of the Future Contests have launched over 1,000 new voices in science fiction and fantasy Writer Michael T. Kuester (pictured on the left) received the L. Ron Hubbard Golden Pen Award and illustrator Bafu (pictured on the right) earned the L. Ron Hubbard Golden Brush Award Winners will be included in the anthology "L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 42," which is slated for release on April 28, 2026, by Galaxy Press

Weeklong workshop culminates in awards ceremony celebrating emerging talent in science fiction and fantasy, marking a milestone of 1,000+ published creators

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 winners of the internationally recognized L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests were announced during a black-tie gala at the Taglyan Cultural Complex in Hollywood, capping a weeklong workshop that brought together emerging creators from around the world. This year’s event also marked a major milestone: more than 1,000 writers and illustrators have now been published through the program’s anthology series.Michael T. Kuester of Cincinnati, Ohio, was named the 2026 Grand Prize Writer Winner, receiving the L. Ron Hubbard Golden Pen Award for his story “In Living Color,” illustrated by Nathan Deiwert. Illustrator Bafu of Ružomberok, Slovakia, was named the Grand Prize Illustrator Winner, earning the Golden Brush Award for his illustration of the story “Saffron and Marigolds,” written by Kathleen Powell. Each received a trophy and a $5,000 cash prize.“It takes a village to write a story, and I have a city to thank,” said Kuester during his acceptance speech. “Cincinnati is a place where ordinary people do extraordinary things… The story I wrote ruined a week of my life by giving me nightmares. … It’s stories that make you feel something that are most powerful.”Bafu reflected on the experience as transformative, telling attendees, “This is insane! I am so grateful … This is a life-changing experience … from this point forward, I won’t downgrade myself anymore. … I will forever cherish this memory!”GALA CEREMONIES INCLUDE KEYNOTE FROM SPACEX COMMANDER, SPECIAL AWARD FROM THE IBPAThe gala evening included a keynote address from Jannicke Mikkelsen, spacecraft commander for the SpaceX Crew Dragon mission Fram2. Speaking to the winners, she emphasized the connection between imagination and innovation: “My crew and I would not have gone into space … if it were not for the science fiction writers who dreamt up the possibilities … The future you imagine is a future we will all one day explore.”As part of the ceremonies, additional entertainment was provided by EM Cirque performers, violinist Luisa Lee and dancers Mary Winpenny and Maddie Medina.The annual contests, founded by L. Ron Hubbard in 1983 (Writers of the Future) and 1988 (Illustrators of the Future), are free to enter and designed to discover and support new writers and illustrators of speculative fiction. Winners are flown to Los Angeles for an intensive, weeklong workshop led by established authors and artists, culminating in the awards gala.During the ceremony, the Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA) presented a special award to Galaxy Press and Author Services, Inc., recognizing the contests’ long-standing contribution to publishing and creative development. “For over 40 years, the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests have launched over 1,000 new voices, standing as the longest running speculative fiction contest of its kind and shaping the next generation of storytellers and visionaries,” said IBPA CEO Andrea Fleck-Nisbet.ANTHOLOGY FEATURING AWARD WINNERS TO BE RELEASED APRIL 28The event also featured the official release of “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 42,” the latest anthology showcasing the winning stories and illustrations. The collection will be available nationwide from Galaxy Press beginning April 28, 2026.John Goodwin, President of Galaxy Press, noted, “L. Ron Hubbard stated in his 1983 interview with the Rocky Mountain News following the release of ‘Battlefield Earth’ that ‘history has proven that [science fiction writers] were the ones who brought about the future.’ The stories and illustrations held within Volume 42 represent the emerging voices of a better tomorrow, which is the very reason L. Ron Hubbard created this contest.”The anthology’s audiobook edition was produced by two-time Grammy Award-winning producer Stefan Rudnicki, with performances by a cast of established narrators and original music composed by Mark Isham.FULL WINNER LISTIn addition to the grand prize winners, 12 Quarterly 2026 Writer Winners and 10 Quarterly Illustrator Winners were recognized for their work, each receiving cash awards and publication in the anthology. Participants in this year’s program represented a global cohort, with winners hailing from across the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Japan, South Africa, Slovakia and the United Kingdom.Quarterly 2026 Writer Winners who were presented with trophies and cash prizes included: Zach Poulter of Roy, UT; S.J. Stevenson of Wallasey, Merseyside, United Kingdom; Kathleen Powell of Springfield, MO; Thomas K. Slee of Windsor, Victoria, Australia; Brenda Posey of Bessemer, AL; Mike Strickland of Centennial, CO; Michael T. Kuester of Cincinnati, OH; Elina Kumra of Sunnyvale, CA (in absentia); Joseph Sidari of Sudbury, MA; Thomas R. Eggenberger of Fuchu-shi, Tokyo-to, Japan; Mark McWaters of Mount Dora, FL and Dorothy de Kok of Bedford, Eastern Cape, South Africa.The 10 Quarterly Illustrator Winners who were presented with trophies and cash prizes included: Art Ikuta of North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; Roddy Taylor of Richmond, VA; Bafu of Ružomberok, Slovakia; Karah Richardson of Tooele, UT; Josie Moore of Westfield, MA; Tray Streeter of Syracuse, UT; Nathan Deiwert of Greensburg, IN; Haotian “Allen” Zhang originally from Baoding, Hebei, China currently residing in Ann Arbor, MI; Anna Malone of Columbus, OH (in absentia) and Tracy Eire of Bellevue, WA.ABOUT L. RON HUBBARD WRITERS AND ILLUSTRATORS OF THE FUTUREFounded by L. Ron Hubbard, the Writers of the Future Contest was established in 1983 to provide aspiring science fiction and fantasy writers with professional exposure and career development. The companion Illustrators of the Future Contest was launched in 1988. The programs are free to enter, judged anonymously and designed to discover and support emerging talent worldwide.Since its inception, the Writers of the Future Contest has published hundreds of emerging authors whose collective works have gone on to include 8,000 novels and short stories. Its companion Illustrators of the Future Contest, established in 1988, has similarly supported artists who have collectively produced over 6,800 illustrations and whose work has appeared across hundreds of books, comics, film, television and gaming.Together, the contests have awarded more than $1 million in cash prizes and royalties and remain a significant entry point for new voices in speculative fiction.For more information, visit www.writersofthefuture.com

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