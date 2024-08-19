Three cases of Legionnaires' disease reported



JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is advising recent resort guests of a potential health concern for individuals that may have been in contact with a water source within the Roaring River Lodge and RV Park in Cassville, Mo. The hotel is located at 23359 State Highway 112 in Cassville.

DHSS has determined that three unassociated individuals who stayed at the Cassville resort in July of this year were diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease within 14 days after their stay. People can get Legionnaires' disease, a serious type of pneumonia, by breathing in small water droplets containing Legionella bacteria. In general, people do not spread Legionnaires' disease to other people.

DHSS conducted a facility assessment and collected samples. Preliminary environmental sample results indicate the presence of Legionella bacteria in the water system, with confirmed results being available later this week. The investigation is still ongoing and DHSS is actively working with the Roaring River Lodge to make improvements to the facility’s water system that will kill off Legionella in the system.

The resort has indicated they will begin notifying all recent guests who stayed in the hotel portion of the facility.

Most healthy people exposed to Legionella do not get sick. However, an individual’s risk may increase if they are 50 years or older, smoke cigarettes, or have certain medical conditions, such as a weakened immune system.

Symptoms usually begin 2 to 10 days after being exposed to the bacteria, but it can take longer so people should watch for symptoms for about 2 weeks after exposure. If you develop symptoms of pneumonia within two weeks of staying, working at or visiting the Roaring River Lodge and RV Park in Cassville, seek medical attention right away. Pneumonia symptoms typically include cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches and headaches. Additional symptoms may be present, such as confusion, nausea or diarrhea. Ask your doctor to test you with both a urine test and a respiratory culture. If you test positive, ask your doctor to report your illness to your local or state health department as soon as possible after your diagnosis.

DHSS will continue to work with facility and take proactive measures to minimize future risks and develop a water management plan to ensure protection of the health of guests and employees. Additional information on Legionella is available from the CDC website.

