Taqt Americas Launches TaqtOne: Hygienic Smart Restroom Technology for Healthcare Facilities
TaqtOne is a smart restroom solution aimed at improving hygiene compliance and operational efficiency in North American healthcare facilities.MISSOULA, MONTANA, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taqt Americas, a division of the renowned smart solutions provider, Taqt, is proud to announce its expansion into the North American healthcare market with the introduction of TaqtOne, a smart restroom solution designed to enhance hygiene compliance and operational efficiency in healthcare facilities.
As healthcare facilities face increasing challenges in maintaining high standards of cleanliness and operational efficiency, TaqtOne arrives as a timely solution. Developed with cutting-edge technology, TaqtOne empowers environmental service teams (EVS) with advanced tools for monitoring and managing cleaning tasks effectively and efficiently.
Advanced features for healthcare facility management --
TaqtOne integrates seamlessly into existing healthcare operations to deliver real-time data and communications that drive decision-making and improve service response times. Key features include:
● Smart restroom monitoring. Leading edge touchless smart devices enable real-time alerts to EVS staff about cleaning and maintenance needs.
● Traceability and transparency. Each cleaning activity is logged and timestamped, providing visible proof of service that enhances accountability and patient confidence.
● User engagement. Patients and visitors can easily report issues and request services through user-friendly interfaces, ensuring facility needs are promptly met.
The TaqtOne system operates completely independently of traditional power and network infrastructures, utilizing battery power and built-in cellular connectivity. This innovation not only reduces installation complexity but also enhances the reliability of the service in critical healthcare environments.
Addressing modern healthcare challenges --
TaqtOne, by Taqt Americas, is uniquely positioned to address the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. The solution ensures that healthcare providers can achieve superior levels of hygiene compliance and operational transparency, which are crucial in today's healthcare environment.
With its launch in North America, TaqtOne is set to become an integral part of healthcare operations across the continent, ensuring that facilities can meet and exceed the stringent standards required for patient care and safety.
Empowering healthcare providers --
Taqt Americas is committed to transforming how healthcare environments operate. By providing tools that improve cleanliness, enhance patient satisfaction, and streamline operations, TaqtOne helps facilities focus on what truly matters; patient care. The system's scalability means it can be effectively implemented in diverse settings, from small clinics to large hospital campuses.
Healthcare directors, facility managers, and EVS directors looking for innovative solutions to improve their operations are invited to learn more about how TaqtOne can make a difference in their facilities by visiting Taqt.
About Taqt Americas
Founded in France and expanding across the globe, Taqt is at the forefront of developing smart solutions that enhance service quality and operational efficiency in various industries, including healthcare cleaning services. TaqtOne embodies the company’s commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, utilizing advanced technology to meet the dynamic needs of modern facilities.
For more information on TaqtOne, please visit www.taqt.com
