Securing critical energy transition minerals for a net-zero future

Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Climate Action and Just Transition, Mr. Selwin Hart,

Your Excellency Nozipho Joyce Mxakato-Diseko, Ambassador at Large for Peace and Security, Human Rights and Development, Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa,

Your Excellency Ditte Juul Jørgensen, Director-General for Energy of the European Commission,

Excellencies and colleagues.

Welcome to this briefing in Nairobi, ahead of the final meeting of the Secretary-General’s Panel on Critical Energy Transition Minerals. My thanks to the co-chairs, the Special Adviser and his team, panel members, UN system entities and secretariat support staff for their hard work.

A rapid and comprehensive energy transition is essential to slow climate change, which we are seeing intensify again this year as temperature records topple. Critical energy transition minerals are of course essential – as we can see in growing demand. In 2023, clean energy drove a 30 per cent increase in demand for lithium. While nickel, cobalt, graphite and rare earth elements saw increases between 8 and 15 per cent.

To stay on track for a 1.5°C scenario, we need to invest in a reliable and affordable supply of critical energy transition minerals that meets surging demand. However, we cannot simply ramp up mining operations, as increasing extraction would exact a heavier price on people and planet. Irresponsible extraction would make it even worse.

Over half of critical mineral projects are on or near Indigenous Peoples’ land. Some 70 per cent of cobalt resources are in areas with high environmental, social and governance challenges.

There are other concerns, including around concentrations in production, which leaves the energy transition vulnerable to supply chain disruptions. And, of course, critical energy transition minerals will run out if we follow linear models of extract-consume-discard. So, we also need to change the demand curve, including through circularity.

This all means that long-term strategies are essential to secure supplies. To ensure that the clean energy transition is equitable. To ensure environmental sustainability. To guarantee and protect human rights of people on mineral lands. To end energy poverty. To rebalance demand between over consumers and under consumers. To address water pollution, land degradation and ecological destruction. To protect the rights and land of Indigenous Peoples. And to produce value-add for producer countries and communities, which will bring in more income to invest in sustainable development.

Long-term resource efficiency and circular economy policies that maximize the lifespan of critical energy transition minerals will be essential to these strategies – specifically ensuring that systems are designed for repair, remanufacturing, recovery and recycling. Value created through circularity should benefit host economies and local communities through infrastructure for reuse and recovery developed near mining sites.

So, this is indeed a complex issue – which is why the Secretary-General has tasked this panel with drafting voluntary principles to ensure that justice, sustainability and stability are integral to mineral value chains.

My thanks again to the co-chairs for their dedication and commitment. I look forward to their briefing on progress made so far. My thanks also to the Committee of Permanent Representative for being so engaged in this issue, including in preparations for UNEA-6 where a resolution on the environmental aspects of mining and metals was approved, and previous UNEAs. I look forward to hearing your thoughts.

This panel provides a real opportunity to accelerate the shift to an energy system that is environmentally sustainable, more just and longer lasting. We must all get behind the panel’s work to help deliver a net-zero, nature-positive and pollution-free future that ensures people, nature and economies can thrive.