Interior Department Issues Offshore Wind Research Lease to State of Maine

Date: Monday, August 19, 2024

Contact: Interior_Press@ios.doi.gov

WASHINGTON — In another step by the Biden-Harris administration to support the growing momentum across America for a clean energy economy, the Department of the Interior today announced the execution of the nation’s first floating offshore wind energy research lease. The lease area covers less than 15,000 acres located 28 nautical miles offshore Maine on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf and could allow for the deployment of up to 12 floating offshore wind turbines capable of generating up to 144 megawatts of renewable energy, as well as many good-paying jobs in local communities.

“The Biden-Harris administration is building momentum every day for our clean energy future, and today’s announcement is yet another step toward our ambitious goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore energy by 2030,” said Secretary Deb Haaland. “Our clean energy future is now a reality – I am so proud of the progress being made by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management as we work to address climate change, foster job growth, and promote equitable economic opportunities for all communities.”

“Floating wind opens up opportunities to produce renewable energy in deeper water farther offshore.” said Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) Director Elizabeth Klein. “Signing the Gulf of Maine research lease demonstrates the commitment by both BOEM and the State of Maine to promote a clean energy future for the nation. It is another example of a successful all-of-government effort to reach the Administration’s offshore wind energy goals and to combat the impacts of climate change.”

President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is growing the American economy from the middle out and bottom up – from rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure, to driving over half a trillion dollars in new private sector manufacturing and clean energy investments in the United States, to creating good-paying jobs and building a clean energy economy that will combat the climate crisis and make our communities more resilient.

Since the start of the Biden-Harris administration, the Department has approved the nation's first nine commercial scale offshore wind projects with a combined capacity of more than 13 gigawatts of clean energy — enough to power nearly 5 million homes. In that time, BOEM has held five offshore wind lease auctions – including a record-breaking sale offshore New York and the first-ever sales offshore the Pacific Coast and in the Gulf of Mexico. The Department also recently announced a schedule to hold up to 12 additional lease sales through 2028.

The Department has also taken steps to grow a sustainable offshore wind industry by encouraging the use of project labor agreements, strengthening workforce training, bolstering a domestic supply chain, and through enhanced engagement with Tribes, fisheries, communities and ocean users.

The research lease executed today will allow the state, fishing community, wildlife experts, and others to conduct in-depth studies and thoroughly evaluate floating offshore wind as a renewable energy source in the region. Information gathered from the research lease will inform responsible commercial floating offshore wind development in the future and allow BOEM and Maine to capitalize on innovative technology, while protecting local and national interests and industries.

As a research lease, Maine or its designated operator will propose and conduct research regarding environmental and engineering aspects of the proposed project. This information will be made public and used to inform future planning, permitting, and construction of commercial scale floating offshore wind projects in the region.

Construction activity on the research array is not likely to occur for several years. The lessee is first required to submit a Research Activities Plan to BOEM, which will undergo environmental analysis under the National Environmental Policy Act.

More information about the research lease can be found on BOEM’s website.

