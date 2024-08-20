Evan Olson Qualifies as Independent Candidate for Arizona State Senate, District 15

Evan Olson for Arizona State Senate District 15

I am running for the Arizona State Senate because I believe our state deserves leadership that puts people over party politics. I will work tirelessly to address the real issues facing District 15.” — Evan Olson

MESA, ARIZONA, USA, August 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evan Olson is proud to announce the official qualification as an independent candidate for the Arizona State Senate, representing District 15 comprising sections of Mesa, San Tan, and Queen Creek. With a platform dedicated to addressing critical issues facing District 15 and all Arizona residents, Evan is committed to bringing a fresh perspective and independent voice to the state legislature.Key Platform Points:• Education: Arizona ranks 49th out of 50 states and Washington, DC, in education spending. Evan is dedicated to paying teachers a living wage and increasing pupil personnel spending to ensure that every student in Arizona receives a quality education.• Protecting Social Security and Medicare: Evan will fight to protect Social Security and Medicare, ensuring that our seniors receive the benefits they have earned and deserve.• Women’s Right to Choose: A staunch advocate for women’s rights, Evan supports a woman’s right to choose and will work to protect reproductive freedoms.• Unions & Workers: Recognizing the importance of strong unions and worker protections, Evan will champion legislation that supports workers’ rights and fair labor practices.• Securing the Border: Evan is committed to securing Arizona’s border in a manner that is effective, humane, and respects the rights and dignity of all individuals.• Water Conservation: With Arizona facing critical water shortages, Evan will prioritize sustainable water management practices to ensure the long-term availability of this vital resource.• Common Sense Gun Reforms: To protect our children and communities, Evan supports common sense gun reforms, including background checks and safety measures.• Protecting Democracy: Evan advocates for reforms to protect and enhance democracy, such as open primaries, instant run-off voting, and the elimination of voter suppression laws."I am running for the Arizona State Senate because I believe our state deserves leadership that puts people over party politics," said Evan Olson. "As an independent, I will work tirelessly to address the real issues facing District 15 and ensure that every constituent has a voice in our government."Evan Olson brings a wealth of business experience to government and a deep commitment to public service, having previously been educated in governmental policy. Their campaign promises to be a grassroots movement focused on listening to the concerns of all District 15 residents and finding common-ground solutions.For more information about Evan Olson and their campaign, please visit https://www.evanolsonforaz.com/ or follow them on Social Media.• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/evan-olson-6026a3b0/ • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/evanolsonforaz/ ###

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.