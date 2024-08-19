Press Releases

08/16/2024

Sixth Annual Edition of Connecticut Grown Magazine Now Available

(HARTFORD, CT) – Connecticut Grown magazine, the sixth annual guide to the state’s farms, food, and markets produced in collaboration between Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) and Farm Flavor Media, is now available in print and digital versions. This edition focuses on diversifying the food system – how food is grown, where it is grown, who is growing it, and ways it is being made more accessible to consumers.

“Connecticut may be a smaller state, but our agricultural impact is substantial. It’s always exciting when I get to join the Department of Agriculture to highlight all of the great CT Grown products and suppliers throughout our state because there really is so much variety, diversity, and innovation happening,” said Lt. Governor Bysiewicz. “Now in its sixth edition, Connecticut Grown magazine is an accessible and convenient guide to learn about our farms, food, and markets. I can’t thank Commissioner Hurlburt and the staff at the Department of Agriculture enough for all the work they do to promote our state’s farmers.”

Print editions of the magazine will soon be available at farmers’ markets, farm stores, welcome centers, fairs, and other select locations throughout the state. Consumers are encouraged to visit these locations to pick up a copy while shopping for Connecticut Grown products. Locations can request copies for distribution here. The magazine is also available digitally at CTGrown.org.

“Farming in Connecticut spans from the ground to the Sound, and the pages of Connecticut Grown magazine offer an opportunity to promote agriculture to a growing audience, educate community leaders on the positive impact of agriculture and showcase how state and federal programs are shifting to meet the needs of today’s farmers,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “This wouldn’t be possible without our farmers and organizations featured in the stories, supportive advertisers and distribution partners, and of course the team at Farm Flavor Media who worked in lockstep with our team to curate an engaging publication.”

Farm Flavor Media, a division of Journal Communications, Inc., produced the contents of the magazine which includes stories on connecting food-insecure individuals with CT Grown foods through a USDA funded program, improving programs to advance access to Connecticut Grown produce at farmers markets, opening doors for veterans starting farms through the CT Veteran Grown program, well-deserved recognition for a local farmer heralded as a Modern Milkman, ensuring the quality of oysters through Connecticut shellfish harvesters and regulators, and empowering BIPOC producers for a sustainable future. Alongside these features there is an overview of the state’s leading farm products, recipes, farm stress resources, and how programs are connecting generations of farmers with farmland.

No public funds were used in the publishing of this magazine.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Rebecca Eddy, Rebecca.Eddy@ct.gov

860-573-0323

http://www.ctgrown.gov