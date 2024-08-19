Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Green Announces Lahaina HERO Awards Honoring Employees’ Resilience

JOSH GREEN, M.D.



GOVERNOR GREEN ANNOUNCES LAHAINA HERO AWARDS HONORING EMPLOYEES’ RESILIENCE



August 19, 2024

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., today announced the Lahaina HERO Awards, a new initiative aimed at recognizing the extraordinary resilience and dedication of Department of Education (DOE) employees who have played a critical role in keeping Lahaina schools open following the devastating wildfires on Maui last year. HERO stands for Honoring Employees’ Resilience and Optimism in serving Lahaina students in spite of the challenges presented by the wildfires.

“The dedication shown by our Lahaina school employees during and after the wildfires is nothing short of extraordinary. They embody the very essence of aloha—resilient in the face of adversity, compassionate in their service to others and deeply committed to the well-being of our keiki,” said Governor Green. “These awards are a heartfelt recognition of their incredible efforts, but more than that, they are a celebration of the unwavering spirit that these individuals have brought to their community. In the darkest of times, they have been a beacon of hope and strength for Lahaina’s students and families. We are profoundly grateful for their courage, sacrifice and love for our island ‘ohana.”

This one-time initiative is made possible through a generous donation from Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce, and his wife, Lynne, longtime Hawai‘i residents and philanthropists who were moved by the incredible challenges faced by these employees and the importance of maintaining educational continuity for Lahaina’s students. This latest gift from the Benioffs adds to their more than $250 million in Hawai‘i philanthropy, including many years of support for Hawai‘i public schools as well as for affordable housing through Hawai‘i Island Community Development Corporation and to create a high-quality continuum of health care for Hawai‘i residents through Hilo Benioff Medical Center on the island of Hawai‘i and Straub Benioff Medical Center on O‘ahu in partnership with UCSF Health in San Francisco.

“We are honored to support the Lahaina HERO Awards and to stand with the hundreds of dedicated educators and staff whose strength and resilience in the face of extraordinary challenges has been nothing short of heroic,” said Marc and Lynne Benioff. “Education has always been a focus of our philanthropy, as it is the cornerstone of our communities. We are inspired by the commitment of these employees and proud to play a part in ensuring that Lahaina’s children continue to have access to the education they deserve.”

“We are deeply appreciative of the philanthropic gift from Marc and Lynne Benioff and for the vital partnership with Governor Green, which brought the Lahaina HERO program to life. This initiative honors the resilience and service of our employees who, despite personal and professional challenges, reopened our Lahaina schools last October and continue to serve our Lahaina students, providing support, community, education and a sense of normalcy,” said DOE Superintendent Keith Hayashi.

The Lahaina HERO Awards will provide financial awards to DOE employees who directly supported Lahaina students when the schools reopened for the 2023-24 school year, as well as for the Fall 2024 term. Eligible salaried employees will receive $2,500 per award period, while eligible casual employees will receive up to $1,000. Approximately 400 employees are expected to meet the eligibility criteria for each award period.

Eligibility Criteria:

Must be a DOE employee, salaried or casual, who was on paid status and supported Lahaina schools directly (e.g., on-site) for a minimum number of hours/days during the eligibility periods.

Application Process:

Eligible active salaried and casual employees who meet the minimum number of days (salaried) or hours (casual) will receive an email from the DOE with an application link. . The Maui Economic Development Board (MEDB) will be responsible for issuing the award payments once applications have been processed. The deadline for applications for the 2023-24 school year award is September 3, 2024, with payments expected to be processed within 6-8 weeks.

Award Amount:

Number of Employees (based on information from the 2023-24 school year)

About Marc and Lynne Benioff:

Marc Benioff is Chair, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Salesforce and a pioneer of cloud computing. Under Benioff’s leadership, Salesforce has become the third-largest enterprise software company and the largest enterprise applications company in the world. He also co-founded the Pledge 1% movement, committing 1% of Salesforce’s equity, product and employee time to the community since the company’s founding 25 years ago. Today, more than 20,000 companies have adopted the 1-1-1 model. He is the owner and co-chair of TIME. Lynne Benioff serves on the board of The Rise Fund, UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals, the Presidio Trust board and the Benioff Ocean Science Laboratory. She is Distinguished Director of the Board of Overseers of the UCSF Foundation, co-chair of TIME and the former chair of the Presidio Trust board. In 2014, Ms. Benioff was honored by Mayor Ed Lee as one of San Francisco’s “Women of the Year.” Marc and Lynne Benioff received a George H.W. Bush Points of Light Award for their civic engagement in 2020.



