Environmental penalties issued for the fourth quarter of 2023

Clallam Port Angeles 07/26/2023 Orca Enterprises On Sept. 24, 2022, Port Angeles Boat Haven Marina staff discovered the Orca, a fishing vessel owned by Orca Enterprises, sunk at berth. An estimated 109 gallons of diesel spilled to Port Angeles Harbor. $1,400

Jasmin Adams
360-464-0324

Columbia Dayton 10/09/2023 Shangri-La River Ranch RV Resort On Oct. 9, 2023, Shangri-La River Ranch RV Resort illegally burned tires and a camping trailer. $1,500 Stephanie May
509-202-5674 Kitsap   09/27/2023 P/C Katy Joe On Oct. 29, 2021, the U.S. Coast Guard reported sheen from the Katy Joe, a sunken vessel. The Coast Guard hired a contractor to remove gas remaining in the vessel’s tank. Ecology’s investigation determined that about 41 gallons of gas and 2.5 gallons of lubricating oil spilled to Sinclair Inlet. $1,600 Jasmin Adams
360-464-0324 Lewis Mossyrock 06/27/2023 Isaac West Isaac West illegally polluted a creek during construction on privately owned property in unincorporated Lewis County. The construction impacted local waterways, and eroded soil. News release $168,000 Brittny Goodsell
360-280-3704 Lewis Winlock 10/10/2023 Roger Foley Real estate development company owner Roger Foley repeatedly mishandled concrete wastewater. This included illegally dumping the wastewater into the city’s stormwater system.  $2,000 Brittny Goodsell
360-280-3704 Pierce Tacoma 06/29/2023 Todd Herman Washington State Ferries reported a partially sunken vessel, registered to Todd Herman, at the Point Defiance Marina. Ecology estimated 3.34 gallons of a lube oil and gasoline mixture discharged from the vessel to Commencement Bay. Herman did not notify the response agencies about the spill as required. $2,400 Jasmin Adams
360-464-0324 Pierce   06/06/2023 Steven Lee Stone On Jan. 4, 2023, a pleasure craft registered to Steven Lee Stone sank at the Point Defiance Marina and Public Access Dock in Tacoma. It produced a thick, silver-to-rainbow, unrecoverable sheen. $2,400 Jasmin Adams
360-464-0324 Pierce Longbranch 10/04/2023 Pacific Northwest Bulkhead Inc. The boat Chignik No. 101 sank with 200 tons of large rock, a 100-gallon fuel tank containing diesel, and an excavator containing 10 gallons of diesel on board. The fuel tank was recovered before it lost its contents. Ecology assumes that the vessel and excavator’s fuel and fluids (such as lube and hydraulic oils) released to Drayton Passage. $1,000 Jasmin Adams
360-464-0324 Pierce Milton 10/05/2023 Maxim Aficiuc Maxim Aficiuc failed to use and maintain best management practices, submit required monthly discharge reports, control pollutants, and keep the soil stabilized during residential construction work. Ecology tried to contact him multiple times without success. $1,500 Brittny Goodsell
360-280-3704 Pierce Sumner 11/02/2023 Punjab Transit LLC On Dec. 24, 2021, a Punjab Transit truck caused 50 gallons of diesel to spill to wetlands. Punjab Transit failed to quickly hire cleanup contractors. $1,300 Jasmin Adams
360-464-0324 Snohomish Everett 11/14/2023 Casino Tesoro Underground storage tanks have mechanisms to prevent them from being overfilled, which are regularly tested to ensure they are functioning properly. The overfill prevention devices for the Casino Tesoro gas station's underground storage tanks repeatedly failed tests. The penalty was for failing to replace the overfill prevention devices as required. $1,200 Scarlet Tang
206-920-2600 Wahkiakum Rosburg 10/17/2023 Deep River Landing LLC; Luke and Crystal Gardner On Nov. 4, 2021, Ecology was notified about a barge leaking bunker oil to the Deep River in Rosburg. In December 2021, Ecology floated the barge downriver, pulled it out of the water, had its oil removed, and had it deconstructed and disposed of. In February 2022, the riverbed below where the barge had been located was dredged to remove any remaining oil in the environment. $3,900 Jasmin Adams
360-464-0324 Whatcom Bellingham 10/25/2023 St. Joseph Hospital St. Joseph Hospital repeatedly violated state dangerous waste laws, failing to institute preventative measures such as proper staff training, regular inspections of storage areas, and required reporting to Ecology. News release $21,000 Scarlet Tang
206-920-2600 Whatcom Ferndale 11/27/2023 Jagroop S Gill and Campbell Land Corp (Treoil) This industrial site accumulated hundreds of thousands of gallons of oily waste, tons of solidified wastes, and numerous containers of dangerous waste, with much of that waste improperly stored adjacent to wetlands and a nearby creek. Treoil failed to designate this dangerous waste and to properly remove and dispose of it. News release $900,000 Scarlet Tang
