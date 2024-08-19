Army Reserve Ambassador Uses Golden Knights Tandem Jumps to Strengthen Civilian-Army Reserve Ties

FORT LIBERTY, Nort –

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. — On a recent morning, as a plane ascended to 12,500 feet, a group of community leaders braced themselves for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. They were about to jump out of a plane, tethered to members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights. But this event was about more than just adrenaline. For 63d Readiness Division Army Reserve Ambassador James Bernet, these tandem jumps are a strategic tool to connect the Army Reserve with influential civilians.

Bernet, whose role focuses on building relationships between the Army Reserve and local communities, sees these jumps as a unique opportunity to foster understanding and support for the military. Recently, he coordinated an event at Laurinburg-Maxton Airport near Fort Liberty, inviting four community leaders to take part in a tandem skydive with the Golden Knights, a team known for their high-stakes performances at air shows and military events.

“It’s a great team-building experience,” Bernet said. “The jumpers get to interact with Army recruiters and other soldiers while they wait to jump, which is incredibly valuable outreach for the Army.”

The day began with a safety briefing and a short training session where participants learned the basics of the jump. After a brief weather delay, the group suited up, boarded the plane, and prepared to leap into the sky. For many, the experience was a mix of anticipation and fear.

“The most common reaction we see is a healthy mix of nervous excitement,” said Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Osorio, Tandem Team Assistant Team Leader. “But we also get some who are deathly afraid at first, until they conquer that fear and feel the pure joy of the experience.”

The plane ride up took about 12 to 15 minutes, during which the jumpers were able to take in the gravity of what they were about to do. After exiting the aircraft, they experienced a 45-second free fall before their parachutes deployed, followed by a few minutes of serene descent.

“It’s very rewarding—you get to see people conquer their fears and experience something truly amazing. It's a privilege to be a part of that,” the instructor added.

Among the participants were Thad Trapp, Senior Vice President of Operations and Integration at Smarsh; David Goldring, Chief Financial Officer for Canteen; Jeff Heim, Pacific Division Controller for Canteen; and Ryan Goldring, Senior Accountant at Perceptyx, Inc. Each of these leaders brought their own perspectives to the experience, reflecting on how the values instilled in the military resonate within their organizations.

David Goldring, who has been a strong advocate for hiring military veterans, noted the importance of the event in reinforcing the skills veterans bring to the workplace. “Folks coming out of the service are always organized, hardworking, disciplined, typically good at managing a process. And those are the kind of things we look for,” he said. Reflecting on the jump, he added, “They went through all kinds of safety checks and stuff with us before we went up. So, we all felt very comfortable, slightly nervous still, but comfortable.”

The Golden Knights tandem jumps are part of a broader effort by the Army Reserve Ambassador Program to build strong, lasting relationships between the Army Reserve and civilian sectors. By bringing key community members into the Army’s world, Bernet and his colleagues aim to foster a deeper appreciation for the military’s values and mission.

In an era where the military can often feel remote from civilian life, Bernet’s efforts are helping to bridge that divide. By creating memorable, impactful experiences for community leaders, he is ensuring that the Army remains connected to the communities it serves.

For Jim Bernet, the role of an Army Reserve Ambassador is about more than just representing the Army—it’s about building relationships that last long after the jump is over. Through his work with the Golden Knights, he’s helping to ensure that the Army’s story is shared and understood in a way that resonates with the public.