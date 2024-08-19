OSCE trains lawyers, psychologists, and government representatives in Tajikistan on preventing domestic violence

The OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe organized a five-day training course for lawyers, psychologists from the OSCE-supported Women’s Resource Centres (WRCs), and government representatives on preventing domestic violence and protecting its victims. The course took place from 12 to 16 August 2024, and welcomed 53 participants, 35 of whom were female. The course covered a wide range of topics, including relevant laws, administrative offenses, appeals, and various codes related to domestic violence.

The training for lawyers focused on familiarizing participants with the laws of Tajikistan related to domestic violence, administrative offenses, appeals, and responsibilities for the education and upbringing of children. Additionally, the training provided insights into various codes, such as the Cultural Code and Housing Code of Tajikistan. For psychologists, the training included lessons on working with difficult teenagers, providing psychological assistance, family consultations, art therapy, and the use of psychological tests and coaching methods. Participants also learned about using the Socratic dialogue and conducting individual exercises for success and failure.

Talifa Ibodova, a chief specialist of the "Department for Women and Family Affairs" in Dushanbe, shared her positive experience and emphasized the value of the course in improving her work and understanding of psychological conditions. She expressed satisfaction with the training course, highlighting its effectiveness in enhancing her understanding of domestic violence prevention and victim support.

Muqaddas Shodibaeva, Deputy Head of the Haydar Usmonov's community in Bobojon Ghafurov district, expressed her intention to use the knowledge gained from the course to improve her interactions with the local community. She appreciated the enthusiasm of the trainers and the opportunity to learn about changes and additions to laws that will be valuable in her future work.

The Programme Office supports domestic violence victims in the regions through a network of 13 OSCE-established WRCs, in partnership with local authorities. The ongoing project "Supporting and Strengthening the Women’s Resource Centres in Tajikistan" is funded by Norway, the United States of America, Finland, the European Union, Andorra, and Germany.