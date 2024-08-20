BUiLT Launches Employability Initiative to Maintain High-Paying Black Jobs Gains in Tech

Now Accepting Mentors and Employers for Black Technologist Employability Initiative

BUiLT, Blacks United in Leading Technology, launches employability initiative to maintain high-paying black jobs gains in tech.

This innovative initiative is crucial in maintaining the progress made over the past five years in diversifying the tech industry.” — Peter Beasley, Executive Director of BUiLT

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, August 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blacks United in Leading Technology ( BUiLT ), an international nonprofit, proudly announces its groundbreaking employability initiative to retain and restore tech jobs for Black professionals. The initiative is a direct response to the challenges faced by Black technologists, who have been disproportionately affected by layoffs in the tech sector. In 2023 alone, the industry shed over 240,000 jobs, with Black professionals bearing an unequal portion of these losses.The BUiLT REIT (Retaining Employability In Tech) ProgramSupported by a March 2024 Google commercialization grant, the BUiLT REIT program is designed to help Black professionals regain lost positions and maintain current roles in tech. Those accepted into the program undergo a comprehensive 90-day curriculum of tech training, soft skills development, and mentoring. Program graduates receive ongoing annual training, testing, tracking, and certification to maintain their employability throughout their tech careers.The program identifies technologists who are built right for continued employability.Employer PartnershipsLeading companies like American Airlines have joined the initiative, gaining priority access to a pool of certified Black technologists with in-demand skills. This connection is strengthened through regular opportunities that engage program graduates, creating an innovative, continuous pipeline of qualified Black tech talent for employers in the program.Collaborative ApproachBUiLT is inviting aligned nonprofits to join or link their programs with the REIT initiative. This collaborative effort aims to maximize and share resources to improve employment outcomes for participants.Peter Beasley, BUiLT's Executive Director, stated, "This innovative initiative is crucial in maintaining the progress made over the past five years in diversifying the tech industry. We're committed and invite others to join in this or similar initiatives to address the persistent underrepresentation of Black professionals in tech."Program Highlights-Employers, mentors, trainers, and nonprofits can register now to participate-Participant applications open: September 15 - October 5, 2024-No cost for BUiLT members who qualify into the program-Anyone interested can join BUiLT. https://builtinternational.org/sign-up/ -Tax-deductible donations accepted-Employers maintain continuous innovative engagements with program graduatesFor more information about the program and how to apply, donate, or join please visit BUiLT's website, https://builtinternational.org/built-reit/ or watch the launch video About BUiLTBUiLT is a leading tech organization with over 16,000, dedicated to increasing Black representation in the technology sector. https://www.meetup.com/pro/blacks-in-technology/

BUiLT REIT Announcement

