Big Time Texas Hunts Introduces New Hunt to Launch 28th Year of Conservation Fundraising

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

AUSTIN – Big Time Texas Hunts kicks off another season with 10 premium guided hunt packages representing some of the very best hunting opportunities in Texas, including a new chance to take an aoudad ram in the Trans-Pecos region.

In addition to the annual suite of offerings, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has added several new categories to the conservation fundraising drawing. New this year: the Trans-Pecos Aoudad Adventure, offering a challenging free-range hunt for a mature male ram in the Chihuahuan Desert in the fabled Texas Trans-Pecos region.

“In our 28th year, we are extremely excited to continue offering hunters an affordable chance at once-in-a-lifetime hunting opportunities and raising important wildlife conservation funding at the same time.” said Janis Johnson, TPWD’s marketing manager.

Also new this year, Jesse Griffiths, acclaimed wild-game chef, hunter and author of three hunting books, will join the Big Time Bird Hunt. Jesse will spice things up by leading the turkey hunt and giving a private cooking lesson to the winner. The Big Time Bird Hunt consists of three bird hunts in three locations. It will include two afternoons of dove hunting with three guests, a goose and duck hunt with three guests, and a three-to-five-day turkey hunt with one guest.

Some of the most popular hunts in this year’s drawing include the Texas Grand Slam, where one lucky winner will get four separate big game hunts: desert bighorn sheep, white-tailed deer, pronghorn and desert mule deer. Another popular hunt, the Exotic Safari, offers the winner and a guest a chance to hunt gemsbok and scimitar-horned oryx at Mason Mountain Wildlife Management Area. The Ultimate Mule Deer Hunt offers a three-to five-day hunt for mature mule deer in the Texas Panhandle.

Big Time Texas Hunt participants have helped raise more than $21.3 million over 27 years to fund wildlife research, habitat conservation and public hunting access. The 2023-24 hunting season raised more than $1.3 million and was the fourth year in a row with sales exceeding $1 million.

Conservation efforts funded by Big Time Texas Hunts include desert bighorn sheep restoration work in West Texas, thousands of acres of brush control work across the state for the benefit of species like mule deer, pronghorn and quail and multiple grassland restoration projects. Public hunting efforts include the funding of numerous public hunting leases and the purchase of hunting equipment such as ADA-accessible blinds for several Wildlife Management Areas.

“Revenue generated from the sale of BTTH entries cover the cost of next year’s hunts, provides funding for wildlife habitat work and improves the quality of public hunts across the state,” said Kevin Mote, TPWD’s private lands and public hunting program director.

Big Time Texas Hunts entries are available online for $9 each, at license retailers or by calling (800) 895-4248 for $10 each. The deadline to purchase entries is Oct. 15 and winners will be announced within two weeks.