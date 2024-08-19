Derby Barracks - Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5004276
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Daniel Lynch
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 8/16/24, 1900 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: East Haven Rd, Brighton
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Robert Boudreau
AGE: 69
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT
VICTIM: Payton Legaretta
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Boise, ID
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and approximate time, the VSP Derby Barracks took a report of utility workers being threatened by a homeowner on East Haven Rd in Brighton. It was alleged that while the utility workers were attempting to perform work on pole, Boudreau confronted them and while in a public place engaged in tumultuous, threatening behavior. Boudreau was issued a citation to appear in court on the below date and time and released at the scene.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/17/24, 0830
COURT: Essex
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.