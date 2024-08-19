Submit Release
Derby Barracks - Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5004276

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Daniel Lynch                            

STATION: Derby Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 8/16/24, 1900 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Haven Rd, Brighton

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Robert Boudreau                                           

AGE: 69

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT

 

VICTIM: Payton Legaretta

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Boise, ID

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and approximate time, the VSP Derby Barracks took a report of utility workers being threatened by a homeowner on East Haven Rd in Brighton.  It was alleged that while the utility workers were attempting to perform work on pole, Boudreau confronted them and while in a public place engaged in tumultuous, threatening behavior.  Boudreau was issued a citation to appear in court on the below date and time and released at the scene.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/17/24, 0830        

COURT: Essex

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

