Maryland DNR Extends Photo Contest Deadline to August 26

Contest features higher cash prizes for first place winners

Poster for 2024 Maryland Natural Resource photo contestThe Maryland Department of Natural Resources is extending the deadline for submission to its 2024 Maryland Natural Resource Photo Contest. Photographers have until 5 p.m. on Aug. 26 to enter their photos into competition for cash prizes, State Park passes, and publication in DNR’s 2025 nature calendar.

The contest is judged by season: winter, spring, summer, and fall. First, second, and third place winners are selected for each seasonal category. A grand prize winner is selected from that group. The 2025 photo contest features higher cash prizes this year – $700 for the grand prize winner, and $100 for each seasonal first place winner.  All first place winners receive a one-year Maryland State Park and Trail Passport.  

In addition to the winners chosen by the department there will be a “Fan Favorite” selected by popular vote on Facebook. The photo with the most “likes” will be printed in the calendar and will receive free calendars and a State Park Passport.

All winners will be published in the 2025 calendar and receive free copies.

Photos must be submitted online to the DNR website, accompanied by an entry fee of $10 for up to three photos and $3 for each additional entry. Winners will be announced in early fall.

