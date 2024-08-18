Details for chronic wasting disease surveillance hunt in portion of Unit 1 in the Panhandle Region

Purchasing a tag

A total of 300 tags will be sold only in Bonners Ferry at the public overflow boat parking lot directly south of the Boundary County Search and Dive Rescue boat launch (6821 Riverside Street, 83805) on Thursday, Aug. 22 from 5:30-8:00 p.m. PDT. Tags will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis at a discounted rate of $10 each (all fees included, exact change required), cash or check payment only. Each tag is valid for either sex of white-tailed deer, and they are only available to Idaho residents.

Tags may only be purchased by eligible hunters on-site, plus for their spouse or dependent children. Folks cannot purchase tags for friends. Those wishing to purchase a tag must have and present a valid Idaho hunting license at the time of purchase. Hunting licenses will not be available for purchase at the tag sale location in Bonners Ferry.

Any remaining, unsold tags will go on sale only at the Panhandle Regional office on Friday, Aug. 23 starting at 8 a.m. PDT, again on a first-come, first-served basis. Upon purchase and issuance of a tag, hunters will receive an informational packet and briefing from Fish and Game staff on-site.

Purchase of a surveillance hunt tag does not affect a hunter’s ability to participate in any other big game hunts in 2024 or future years.