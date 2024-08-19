Submit Release
NEWS ADVISORY: Utah Public Lands Announcement

NEWS ADVISORY

Aug. 19, 2024

Contacts:       

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

385-303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Aundrea Peterson

Utah Senate

801-791-3365, aundreapeterson@le.utah.gov 

Paige Bridges

Utah House of Representatives

801-258-1178, pbridges@le.utah.gov

Alex Curcio 

Utah Attorney General’s Office 

385-499-0798, acurcio@agutah.gov 

What: 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox, along with Utah leaders, will hold a press conference to announce state action for Utah public lands.  

Printed and digital press kits will be available at the event. 

When: 

Tuesday, August 20 at 11:00 a.m.

Where: 

Utah State Capitol, Gold Room

350 State St, Salt Lake City

Who: 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox 

Attorney General Sean D. Reyes

Senate President J. Stuart Adams

House Speaker Mike Schultz

###

