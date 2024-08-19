NEWS ADVISORY: Utah Public Lands Announcement

NEWS ADVISORY
Aug. 19, 2024
Contacts:
Emma Williams
Office of the Governor
385-303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov
Aundrea Peterson
Utah Senate
801-791-3365, aundreapeterson@le.utah.gov
Paige Bridges
Utah House of Representatives
801-258-1178, pbridges@le.utah.gov
Alex Curcio
Utah Attorney General’s Office
385-499-0798, acurcio@agutah.gov
Utah Public Lands Announcement
What:
Gov. Spencer J. Cox, along with Utah leaders, will hold a press conference to announce state action for Utah public lands.
Printed and digital press kits will be available at the event.
When:
Tuesday, August 20 at 11:00 a.m.
Where:
Utah State Capitol, Gold Room
350 State St, Salt Lake City
Who:
Gov. Spencer J. Cox
Attorney General Sean D. Reyes
Senate President J. Stuart Adams
House Speaker Mike Schultz
