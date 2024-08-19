Uptown transit-oriented development moving forward with public engagement

CANADA, August 19 - The first round of public engagement for a transit-oriented development near Uptown Shopping Centre will run from Monday, Aug. 19 until Sept. 18, 2024.

This consultation will give local residents an opportunity to provide input about the type of development they would like to see at this location.

“In addition to providing hundreds of new housing units and creating a compact community with public spaces, employment in commercial spaces and important services like child care and health clinics, this development is planned to ultimately become a central transit hub for the entire capital region,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “It’s important we get it right. That means gathering public feedback so we can create a project that reflects the wants and needs of area residents.”

The ministry has created a website with a survey where people can provide feedback. An in-person interactive open house with the District of Saanich, BC Transit and Capital Regional District is scheduled for Sept. 12, 2024, at the New Life Church at 3900 Carey Rd. As well, there will be a pop-up event on Sept. 5 from 4-6 p.m. next to the Galloping Goose overpass near the Uptown Shopping Centre.

It’s anticipated the site will feature multiple buildings with hundreds of housing units, new public gathering spaces, active transportation connections, and retail and commercial space, as well as the potential for amenities such as child care, community health facilities and educational services.

“Transportation is the second-biggest household expense after housing,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “By building housing with lots of transportation options close by, people can improve their quality of life and live a more affordable, convenient and active lifestyle. That’s why we are building more homes for people near transit, such as Uptown, so people can continue to live and work in the community they love.”

The public engagement will seek feedback on a potential transit exchange beneath the residential buildings that could be integrated with the Lochside and Galloping Goose regional trails. A transit exchange could make it a nexus for active transportation and public transit, with connections to downtown Victoria, the University of Victoria, the Westshore and the Saanich Peninsula.

“BC Transit supports developments built close to transit hubs and corridors as more people will see public transit as a viable and accessible option and can live and work without complete reliance on vehicles,” said Erinn Pinkerton, CEO, BC Transit. “A transit exchange in this location would support improved regional connectivity, future increases in transit service levels, more direct bus routing and reliable, faster transit service.”

The Uptown transit-oriented development plan builds on legislation passed by government in 2022 and 2023, and aimed at speeding up the delivery of homes and encouraging more communities near transit, services and the amenities of daily life.

Legislation introduced by Fleming in 2022 (Bill 16) allows the Province to buy land for transit-oriented developments near planned transit hubs.

In December 2023, Kahlon introduced legislation requiring municipalities to designate transit-oriented development areas within 800 metres of SkyTrain stations and 400 metres of major bus exchanges. The Uptown site is covered under this legislation.

“The District of Saanich welcomes this opportunity for people to provide feedback on this proposed development from the Province and BC Transit — a project that will help us implement our exciting vision for the Uptown-Douglas area,” said Dean Murdock, mayor of Saanich. “We look forward to integrating housing, public transportation, convenient amenities and vibrant public spaces into what could become the heart or downtown of Saanich.”

A more-specific timeline for development at the Uptown site will be available when preliminary planning work is completed.

Transit-oriented development sites announced by the Province include the current location of ICBC headquarters in North Vancouver and in Port Moody next to the Moody Centre Station on the Evergreen Line.

