Attorney General James Takes Action to Support Consumers Harmed by Live Nation and Ticketmaster

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), and a bipartisan coalition of 40 attorneys general today filed an amended complaint against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (Live Nation) and its subsidiary Ticketmaster to seek additional relief for American consumers harmed by the companies. In May 2024, Attorney General James, DOJ, and the bipartisan coalition of attorneys general sued Live Nation and Ticketmaster for controlling almost every aspect of live events, from promotions to venues and ticket sales, and abusing their market dominance to overcharge consumers, limit artists, and restrict venues not owned by Live Nation from working with other ticketing vendors. Today’s amended complaint seeks damages for Americans harmed by Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

“Live Nation and Ticketmaster have abused the market to overcharge consumers and harm venues and artists, and my office will ensure this illegal conduct is stopped,” said Attorney General James. “Through this version of the amended lawsuit against Live Nation and Ticketmaster, my office is seeking to recover damages for New York consumers who were overcharged by Live Nation and Ticketmaster. It’s time for a new era where fans, venues, and artists are not taken advantage of by big corporations that run the world of live events.”

In May 2024, Attorney General James, DOJ, and a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general sued Live Nation and Ticketmaster for anticompetitive conduct. Live Nation is a live entertainment company that owns, operates, or has exclusive booking rights for hundreds of venues nationwide, including New York’s Madison Square Garden, Radio City Hall, Barclays Center, and other venues across the state. The lawsuit alleged that Live Nation controls many aspects of sports events and live performances, from producing and promoting events to renting venues they own and selling tickets through its subsidiary, Ticketmaster, which accounts for nearly 80 percent of the ticketing industry. Due to Live Nation’s wide-ranging control of various aspects of the live events industry, competitors have been forced out, leaving consumers, venues, and artists with limited options and forcing them to endure high costs.

In addition to seeking disgorgement of ill-gotten gains and civil penalties, Attorney General James is seeking damages for consumers.

